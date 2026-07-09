Managing 'Agent Fleets': Cognizant To Scale 15,000 'Frontier' Roles As AI Reshapes Tech Hiring

Cognizant plans to build a 15,000-strong AI-focused workforce as it seeks to help enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and deliver measurable business outcomes.

The Nasdaq-listed IT services company said it will scale its "Frontier" workforce to include 5,000 Frontier Certified Engineers and 10,000 Frontier Business Operators, creating what it describes as the human infrastructure needed to manage AI systems and deliver business results. The first deployment-ready cohort is expected by the fourth quarter of 2026, according to a company statement.

The company also plans to expand its talent pipeline by hiring frontier-native graduates from universities in the U.S. and other global markets. Cognizant said the investment is aimed at addressing what it calls the widening gap between AI spending and enterprise returns.

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The company estimates that businesses globally are yet to unlock about $4.5 trillion in potential value because organisations lack the skilled workforce and operating models needed to translate AI capabilities into real-world outcomes.

Unlike traditional AI engineering roles, Cognizant's Frontier workforce combines technical expertise with operational responsibility.

The Frontier Certified Engineers will design, deploy and continuously improve AI agent systems across different cloud platforms and AI models. Meanwhile, Frontier Business Operators will oversee AI agents alongside human teams, managing what the company describes as "agent fleets" to deliver business outcomes in areas such as operations, customer service and claims processing.

According to Cognizant, these roles are designed to work across multiple AI ecosystems, including those from Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, Salesforce and ServiceNow.

"AI has exposed 93% of jobs to change, and the associated labor value remains untapped because the workforce architecture built for a pre-AI world cannot capture it," Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer at Cognizant, said.

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"We know how to take these powerful frontier tools and turn them into real business value, and we are training our workforce to do it at scale," she added.

The company said the workforce model is already being used in client engagements. In one deployment, a two-person engineer-and-operator team transformed an account management workflow for a food services company into 17 production AI agents, reducing handoff cycles by about 60%, reclaiming roughly 11 hours per account manager each week, and nearly tripling revenue per engagement, according to Cognizant.

The company said the new workforce will be supported through expanded AI training programmes and certification pathways, with credentials from AI platform providers including GitHub Copilot, Google Gemini, Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex.

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