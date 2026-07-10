Alpha Box Office Collection Week 1: Alia Bhatt's Film Wraps Up Week One With A Decent Hold

After wrapping up its first seven days with nearly Rs 48 crore in domestic earnings, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's action thriller is entering a decisive phase, with fresh theatrical releases now competing for audience attention.

While the film managed to maintain a fairly stable hold on Thursday, all eyes are now on whether the weekend can reignite ticket sales.

Here's a detailed look at the latest box office report.

Box Office Performance

On Thursday, July 9, Alpha added Rs 2.60 crore net to its domestic tally, a modest 8.8% decline from Wednesday's Rs 2.85 crore. The film was playing in 7,018 shows across India.

The latest numbers take the film's opening week India net collection to Rs 47.55 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 56.66 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The overseas market contributed another Rs 1.25 crore on Thursday, lifting the film's international gross to Rs 22.55 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 79.21 crore.

As Alpha entered its second week on Friday, July 10, early trends pointed to a measured start. As per Sacnilk reports, the film has earned Rs 0.07 crore net from 1,117 tracked shows so far, taking its India net collection to Rs 47.62 crore and India gross to Rs 56.74 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film recorded an overall 9.21% Hindi occupancy on July 9, indicating that weekday footfalls remained largely stable.

Occupancy began at 6.08% in the morning, climbed to 9.15% in the afternoon, reached 9.85% during the evening, and peaked at 11.77% in the night shows.

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Week 1 Collection Breakdown

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on July 3 before growing to Rs 11.50 crore on July 4 and Rs 13.25 crore on July 5. After the opening weekend, collections dropped to Rs 3.85 crore on July 6, recovered slightly to Rs 4.25 crore on July 7, and then eased to Rs 2.85 crore on July 8 and Rs 2.60 crore on July 9, closing its first week at Rs 47.55 crore net.

About Alpha

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

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