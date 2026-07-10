June AMFI Data: Active Equity Inflows Increase By 26% Led By Midcap Funds; SIPs Recover Slightly

Actively managed equity mutual funds recorded a net inflow of Rs 28,973.41 crore in June, compared to Rs 22,907.77 crore in May, as per the monthly data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India. May has been the lowest monthly equity inflow recorded so far in 2026. Overall industry outflows stood at Rs 52,948.78 crore versus Rs 64,021.17 in May.

Inflows across equity categories showed a rise relative to the previous month, with midcap funds leading the movement.

Active Equity Funds

Large-cap funds recorded an inflow of Rs 2,067.48 crore in June, compared to Rs 1,592.93 crore in May. The mid-cap category saw inflows of Rs 6,090.17 crore, higher than Rs 4,385.06 crore in May.

Small-cap funds registered net inflows of Rs 5,601.96 crore, versus Rs 6,263.56 crore in the previous month. Flexi-cap funds reported inflows of Rs 5,231.31 crore, compared with Rs 4,945.57 crore in May. Inflows into sectoral and thematic funds came in at Rs 1,469.26 crore, against Rs 647.87 crore in May.

Debt Funds

Debt funds recorded a net outflow of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in June, compared with a net outflow of Rs 96,948.51 crore in May.

Overnight funds saw outflows of Rs 10,579.58 crore, after recording outflows of Rs 15,524 crore in May. Liquid funds posted outflows of Rs 42,293.29 crore, compared with outflows of Rs 29,680.94 crore in May.

Hybrid and Passive Funds

Hybrid schemes saw inflows of Rs 12,892.76 crore in June, compared with inflows of Rs 16,538.47 crore in May.

Arbitrage funds recorded Rs 5,799 crore in inflows, after inflows of Rs 5,697.90 crore in May.

Gold ETFs witnessed inflows of Rs 3,443.23 crore, compared to outflows of Rs 725.04 crore in the previous month.

SIP Contribution

SIP contribution for May stood at Rs 31,781 crore, a marginal rise of 2.7% from Rs 30,954 crore in May. The figure marked the fifth consecutive month in which SIP inflows held above or close to the Rs 31,000 crore mark.

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