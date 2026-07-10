Gold ETFs Surge Over 570% To Rs 3,443 Crore In June, AMFI Data Shows

Inflows into Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) surged over 570% to Rs 3,443 crore in June 2026, reversing the outflow of Rs 725 crore seen in May, AMFI data showed. The jump came amid escalating US-Iran tensions and broader geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

A Gold ETF is a commodity-based mutual fund that tracks the domestic price of physical gold. Each unit typically represents 1 gram of 99.5% pure gold, held securely by the fund house, and trades on stock exchanges like regular shares.

Gold ETF's average assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,76,483.59 crore in June 2026, compared to Rs 1,83,621.79 crore in May 2026.

Other Key AMFI Data

Actively managed equity mutual funds saw net inflows of Rs 28,973.41 crore in June, up from Rs 22,907.77 crore in May. May had marked the lowest monthly equity inflow so far in 2026.

Overall, the industry recorded outflows of Rs 52,948.78 crore in June, lower than the Rs 64,021.17 crore outflow in May.

Among equity categories, large-cap funds attracted Rs 2,067.48 crore in June compared to Rs 1,592.93 crore in May. Mid-cap funds saw inflows rise to Rs 6,090.17 crore from Rs 4,385.06 crore. Small-cap inflows moderated to Rs 5,601.96 crore from Rs 6,263.56 crore in May.

Flexi-cap funds garnered Rs 5,231.31 crore, versus Rs 4,945.57 crore earlier. Sectoral and thematic funds drew Rs 1,469.26 crore, up from Rs 647.87 crore in May.

Debt funds witnessed net outflows of Rs 1.09 lakh crore in June, compared to Rs 96,948.51 crore in May.

Overnight funds saw outflows of Rs 10,579.58 crore, against Rs 15,524 crore in May. Liquid funds posted outflows of Rs 42,293.29 crore, higher than Rs 29,680.94 crore in May.

Hybrid schemes recorded inflows of Rs 12,892.76 crore in June, down from Rs 16,538.47 crore in May.

Arbitrage funds saw inflows of Rs 5,799 crore, compared to Rs 5,697.90 crore in May.

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