TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be OUT Soon; Check Direct Link, Fees, Schedule

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to declare the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 Phase 1 seat allocation results today, July 10, 2026. Participants in the first phase of counselling will have the opportunity to check their provisional allocation status via the official counselling portals once the result link goes live.

The provisional allocation order will detail the institution and programme assigned to each participant based on merit, reservation, category, and the web preferences submitted during the counselling procedure. Candidates who are assigned seats must complete the required online admission processes within the specified timeline to keep their allocation.

TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Direct Link

The direct link to download the TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result will be made available here - > Direct Link

How To Download TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result

Step 1: Please visit the official counselling website tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link.

Step 3: Input your application number, password, and date of birth, as necessary.

Step 4: Submit the information to access the seat allocation results.

Step 5: Download and secure the allocation order for later use.

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TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: Confirmation & Fee Payment

Candidates who have been allocated a seat will need to complete online self-reporting and tuition fee payment between July 10 and July 14, 2026. Failure to fulfil the mandated online process within the designated timeframe may result in the cancellation of the allocated seat.

The registration process for Phase 2 counselling is anticipated to begin on July 17, 2026, for eligible candidates wishing to partake in the next admission round.

Candidates who have received their seat allocations will need to log into the counselling portal and pay the relevant tuition fee using net banking, credit card, or debit card. After completing the payment, they can download the seat allocation order and challan.

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They must then select the "Accept My Joining" option to finish online self-reporting. A system-generated Joining Report containing the admission number should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

TG EAMCET 2026: Fee instructions for candidates in reservation quotas

Candidates eligible for full fee reimbursement, including numerous SC and ST candidates with valid parental income certificates, may not need to pay tuition fees. Those entitled to partial reimbursement must pay the remaining balance indicated in the allocation order, while other candidates are required to pay the complete institutional tuition fee.

For the first phase of counselling, only online self-reporting is needed. Candidates are not obligated to physically report to their allocated colleges during Phase 1.

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