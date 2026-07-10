JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 4 Result OUT Soon; Check Direct Link Inside

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce the Round 4 seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2026 today, on July 10, at 5 PM, via the official website. Candidates who have been allocated seats in this round are required to complete online reporting, which includes fee payment, document uploads, and answering queries, between July 10 and July 13.

According to the official counselling timeline, the deadline for paying the seat acceptance fee is July 13 at 5 PM, while the withdrawal/exit option for IITs and IISc will be available from July 11 to July 14. The counselling process encompasses admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs.

JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 4 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the JoSAA 2026 Counselling Round 4 Result will be available here -> Direct Link

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JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 4: Important Dates

For JoSAA Counselling 2026, the announcement of the Round 4 seat allotment result will be declared on July 10, 2026, at 5 PM, followed by the requirement for candidates to undertake online reporting, including fee payment and document uploads, from July 10 to July 13, 2026. The final date for the acceptance fee payment is July 13 at 5 PM, and any issues regarding fee payments must be resolved by July 14 at 5 PM.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Withdraw Dates and Float Option For Admission

The withdrawal or exit option for the IITs and IISc will be available from July 11 at 10 AM until July 14 at 5 PM, and candidates are given until July 15 to address any withdrawal enquiries raised by the authorities.

Upon reviewing the allotment results, candidates need to choose one of the available admission options. The Freeze option permits candidates to accept the assigned seat without engaging in any subsequent rounds.

The Float option allows candidates to keep their allotted seat while retaining eligibility for a higher-preference programme at any participating institute. The Slide option enables candidates to pursue admission to a higher-preference programme within the same assigned institute.

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JoSAA Counselling 2026: First allocation & Final round of allocation

Candidates receiving a seat for the first time during Round 4 must upload the necessary documents, including Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, as well as category certificates where applicable, and fulfil the payment for the seat acceptance fee.

Round 5, which is the concluding round for IITs and IISc, will commence with seat allotment on July 16, 2026, at 5 PM, and the cutoff for fee payments for Round 5 seats is July 20, 2026, at 5 PM.

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