Snake Scare In China: 900 Reptiles, Including Cobras, Escape During Floods, Spark Panic | Videos

Severe flooding in Hengzhou, located in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, led to nearly 900 snakes escaping from a commercial breeding farm after floodwaters destroyed the facility, according to local authorities cited by the Global Times.

The escaped reptiles included venomous cobras, along with several other species such as king rat snakes, water snakes, kraits and green pit vipers, prompting authorities to launch a large-scale search and containment operation.

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The typhoon flooding was triggered by days of torrential rain associated with Tropical Storm Mayasak, which caused reservoirs to overflow and breach the embankment of the Liuan Reservoir, inundating nearby villages.

Authorities estimate that 800 to 900 snakes escaped after the breeding farm was washed away by floodwaters, according to Wu Zhi, head of the Dengwei village committee, who spoke to Chinese media.

Officials stated that most of the escaped snakes are non venomous, but the presence of venomous cobras has significantly increased public concern. Local authorities have warned residents not to approach or capture the snakes and instead report sightings to emergency personnel. Rescue teams are racing to capture the escaped snakes as authorities urge residents to stay away from floodwaters due to the serious risk.

Videos circulating on social media show snakes swimming through muddy floodwaters, slithering across submerged roads and fields, and villagers attempting to catch some of them using sticks and makeshift tools.

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A 10 member emergency team was deployed to recapture the escaped reptiles. Authorities have increased anti-venom stocks, opened fast-track treatment channels at hospitals, and dispatched medical teams to respond quickly to snake bites.

According to the Dengwei village committee, one villager was bitten by a snake and was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment. Some reports claim that a person died after a cobra bite, but official confirmation has been limited and accounts differ.

More than 700 residents from affected villages were evacuated after the floodwaters overwhelmed the area around the breached reservoir. Across Guangxi, the floods have forced the evacuation of about 130,000 people, while rescue teams have been deployed to assist stranded residents and restore damaged infrastructure.

The flooding has claimed at least 39 lives in Guangxi, with several others reported missing, according to the latest figures reported by the Associated Press.

Besides the snake escape, the flooding also damaged Guigang Zoo, allowing more than 100 animals, including zebras, alpacas, ostriches, emus, raccoons, and porcupines to escape or go missing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for intensified rescue operations and stronger disaster-response measures as extreme weather continues to affect multiple parts of the country. Officials have urged residents to remain indoors where possible, avoid flooded areas, refrain from attempting to catch snakes, and immediately contact emergency services if venomous reptiles are spotted.

Snake farming is a legal commercial industry in parts of China, where snakes are bred for traditional medicine, venom extraction, leather products and food, making flood related escapes a recurring safety concern during extreme weather.

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