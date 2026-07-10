'Bullying Should Never Be Ignored': CCTV Shows Final Moments Before Jaipur Schoolgirl's Death; Triggers Anger

Fresh outrage has erupted over the death of a nine-year-old school girl in Jaipur after her family released school CCTV footage that they say captures her repeatedly seeking help from a teacher shortly before she jumped to her death from the 4th floor of the school building, as reported by NDTV.

Her parents allege that their child, now identified as Amaira, had been subjected to relentless bullying by classmates for a prolonged period and that repeated complaints made to the school authorities were ignored, as per the report.

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Amaira died by suicide on November 1, 2025, after falling from the fourth floor of Jaipur's Neerja Modi School building. Police initially registered the case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death, the report said.

The girl's parents have alleged that she was subjected to prolonged bullying by her classmates, which eventually became the reason for her death. According to the family, the newly released CCTV footage shows Amaira approaching her class teacher multiple times shortly before the incident, allegedly seeking help or comfort.

However, the footage does not contain any audio, making it impossible to determine what the child said to the teacher. Her parents argue that this has made it difficult to establish the content of those interactions.

The parents have alleged that the teacher failed to respond adequately to their daughter's repeated attempts to seek help in the moments leading up to her death. The family says that they had repeatedly informed the class teacher and the school coordinator over the previous year that Amaira was being bullied, but their complaints were dismissed or ignored, the report added.

According to Amaira's mother, the child often cried and pleaded not to be sent to school. In an audio recording shared by the family, the class 4 student can be heard sobbing, "I don't want to go to school...please don't send me." The mother, Shivani Meena, said she recorded the audio and sent it to her daughter's class teacher, hoping it would alert the school to something troubling her child, NDTV reported.

"I would speak to the class teacher, I spoke to the class coordinator not once, but a number of times over the last one year, but they would either shrug me off or ignore me," the mother alleged.

The child's father has alleged that her classmates subjected her to teasing and remarks with sexual connotations, and that he raised these concerns with the school during the parent-teacher meetings, the report mentions.

Following the release of the CCTV footage, "bullying should never be ignored" has gained traction on social media, with users demanding accountability from the school and the authorities.

A CBSE inquiry report released after the incident, reportedly found serious lapses in the school's handling of bullying complaints and student safety. According to the report cited by The Times of India, Amaira sought help from her class teacher five times in the final 45 minutes before her death but allegedly did not receive appropriate support. The report also pointed to deficiencies in the school's anti-bullying measures and concluded that it had failed to provide a safe environment for the student.

The child's father has further alleged that the school lacked a mandatory anti-bullying committee, grievance redressal mechanism or counselling support as required under CBSE guidelines.

As per the latest reports, Neerja Modi School has not publicly responded to the newly releasd CCTV footage or the fresh allegations made by the family. The resurfaced footage has reignited debates over bullying in schools, student safety and accountability, with many social media users calling for stronger enforcement of anti-bullying measures in educational institutions.

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