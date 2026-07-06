3-Page Suicide Note, Diary Recovered After Delhi Hospital Doctor Found Dead In Duty Room

A 35-year-old senior resident doctor was found dead inside a duty room at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Delhi's Civil Lines area on Sunday.

The doctor was identified as Simarpreet Singh Anand. He was serving as a Senior Resident in the Department of Anaesthesia and had been on night duty until July 5.

After his shift ended, colleagues reportedly noticed that Duty Room No. 109 was locked from the inside. When repeated knocks went unanswered, hospital staff forcibly opened the door at around 9 am.

The doctor was found unconscious and was immediately shifted to the emergency department, where he was declared dead.

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Delhi Police reached the hospital after receiving a PCR call about the incident.

During the initial findings at the scene, the police found that a cannula was inserted into the doctor's left hand.

Investigators later learned that a technician had inserted the cannula at the doctor's request around 10 pm during his night shift. The room was examined by the district crime team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini.

Police recovered several syringes, empty medicine vials, a black bag, a three page handwritten suicide note, and a personal diary, The Indian Express reported.

According to the investigators, the note suggested that Dr. Anand had been under emotional distress. The police said that the note mentioned that Dr.Anand was in a relationship with a female colleague from Madhya Pradesh and that opposition from both their families over caste differences had caused him significant mental anguish. Authorities are examining the contents of the note as a part of the ongoing investigation.

Originally from Ludhiana in Punjab, Dr. Anand had been working in the anaesthesia department of the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital for nearly three years.

Police have informed the doctor's family, and his body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Forensic reports and other evidence are expected to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the doctor's death.

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