Karnataka Homestay Death: Physiotherapist Found Dead, Boyfriend Critical

A 26-year-old physiotherapist from Bengaluru, Sai Surabhi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a homestay near Muddenahalli village. Her boyfriend, Mohammed Sanjeet Ali, 26, was discovered unconscious in the same room and has been hospitalised.

The incident came to light when the homestay caretaker alerted authorities. Upon arrival, police found Surabhi lying dead with no visible external injuries or signs of physical assault. Ali, a mechanical engineering graduate and cab driver from Kerala, reportedly consumed a large quantity of tablets and remains under medical care. Police will record his statement once he regains consciousness, according to Hindustan Times.

Investigators Probe Multiple Angles

A murder case has been registered at the Nandi Police Station. Inside the room, investigators recovered a rope, alcohol bottles, a pillow, signs of vomiting and numerous tablets. Authorities are currently probing all possibilities, including murder, a suicide pact or accidental poisoning, while awaiting post-mortem and forensic results to establish the exact cause of death.

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History of Family Opposition and Substance Abuse

Preliminary investigations reveal that the couple had been in a long-term relationship that faced strong opposition from Surabhi's family. The duo had previously eloped to Kerala before returning voluntarily, reported HT.

According to police sources, the couple shared a troubled past and were previously booked under the NDPS Act following a drug raid at a party. Surabhi had subsequently undergone six months of rehabilitation for substance abuse in Mysuru.

Surabhi had recently travelled to Chikkaballapur to volunteer at the Sports Authority of India campus. Police believe Ali tracked her location, travelled from Kerala and checked into the homestay where they stayed for several days. Surabhi's family has accused Ali of being responsible for her death and of allegedly introducing her to narcotics.

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