Despite Q1 Beat, Goldman Sachs Maintains 'Sell' On This Defence PSU — Check Target Price

Bharat Dynamics Q1 Review: Global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs has maintained its 'Sell' rating on state-owned defense contractor Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), retaining its target price of Rs 1,150. The brokerage cited that the stock's recent run-up already largely captures the revenue upside, leaving limited room for further rerating.

The cautious stance comes despite the company posting a robust set of numbers for the first quarter.

Strong Q1 Execution Driven by Akash Missile

Bharat Dynamics reported a stellar operational beat in Q1, with revenue surging 131% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5.7 billion, aided significantly by the easing of supply-chain bottlenecks.

The quarter's performance was largely anchored by the successful execution of the Akash missile systems. This translated into significant earnings surprises, with revenue and EBITDA beating Goldman Sachs' estimates by 15% and 52%, respectively.

Robust Order Book but Export Support Lacking

The company continues to sit on a highly visible revenue pipeline. Goldman Sachs estimates BDL's current order book at a massive ~Rs 266 billion, which implies a remarkably strong 9.6x book-to-bill ratio, ensuring long-term manufacturing continuity.

Following the improved execution trajectory, the brokerage noted that its FY27 revenue estimate of Rs 56.1 billion remains firmly intact. However, the report threw cold water on expectations of an export-led boost, stating that exports are unlikely to provide any significant support due to their historically limited contribution to the overall top line.

Looming Margin Pressures on Newer Platforms

While top-line growth seems secure, profitability could encounter hurdles in the medium term. Goldman Sachs cautioned that margins could face downward pressure as BDL begins the execution of newer defense platforms, such as the Astra Beyond-Visual-Range (BVR) missile systems.

Ultimately, despite the strong earnings beat and an impressive multi-year order backlog, Goldman Sachs concluded that the positives are already priced into the stock. The brokerage believes the current valuation adequately reflects the anticipated execution improvements, justifying its decision to maintain a bearish 'Sell' rating on the counter.

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