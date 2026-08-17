Stock Picks Today: Ashok Leyland, Max Healthcare, Voltas, JSW Cement, Bharat Dynamics, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have identified investment opportunities across a broad spectrum of sectors, including electronics, cement, defence, EMS (electronics manufacturing services), ports and logistics, railways, industrial equipment, healthcare, and online education, with fresh ratings, target price revisions, and earnings-led calls on stocks such as Ashok Leyland, Max Healthcare, Voltas, JSW Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Endurance Technologies, Amber Enterprises, NMDC, Bharat Dynamics, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Hitachi Energy India, Titagarh Rail Systems, Cochin Shipyard, Alkem Laboratories, Kalyan Jewellers, PhysicsWallah and Info Edge. Analysts have also outlined their broader view on India strategy, Foreign Currency Non-Resident (FCNR), while sharing their latest outlook on the non-life insurance sector.

Jefferies on Max Healthcare

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,260 from Rs. 1,230

Q1 in-line; revenue and EBITDA grew 15% YoY

Growth was led by IP volumes, while oncology drug discontinuation continued to weigh on performance; impact expected to fade from Dec-26

Expansion pipeline largely on track, with Max Smart operational and Kalinga Hospital acquisition completed

Some bed additions delayed to FY30, prompting 2-3% cuts to FY27-29 EBITDA estimates

Strong 2H growth and 18% EBITDA CAGR expected through FY29.

Citi on Max Healthcare

Maintains Buy; TP at Rs. 1,240

1QFY27 revenue grew 16% growth driven by occupied bed days

Oncology remained a drag

IPD revenue share fell to 22% from 26%

Ex-oncology, gross revenue grew 20% YoY

Oncology expected to normalise from 3QFY27

EBITDA margin at 24.8% Impactedby new capacity ramp-up costs

Margins expected to improve gradually as new beds ramp up and leverage improves.

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Jefferies on Ashok Leyland

Maintains Hold; retains TP at Rs. 160

Q1 subdued; EBITDA was flat YoY while PAT rose 3%, with volumes up 10% YoY

Truck demand remains strong but growth is expected to moderate to mid-single digits in 2HFY27 on a high base

Market share remains broadly stable at ~30%, while EBITDA margins have improved sharply to 13% in FY26

Valuations remain a concern at 15x forward EV/EBITDA vs 13x 10-year average.

Goldman Sachs on Ashok Leyland

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 175 from Rs. 162

Gross margin fell 90bps YoY; higher-cost inventory could pressure margins further in 2Q

Demand remains strong; management sees high-single-digit truck volume growth in FY27

Price hikes of 225bps in MHCV and 350bps+ in LCV taken in FY27 so far.

Citi on Ashok Leyland

Maintains Buy; cuts TP to Rs. 200 from Rs. 205

Management sees strong CV demand MHCV growth guided at high-single digits

LCV growth expected to be higher

New high-payload models could aid market share gains

Margin outlook remains a concern commodity costs have risen sharply in 2Q.

Kotak Institutional Equities on Ashok Leyland

Maintains ADD; raises TP to Rs. 180 from Rs. 170

Strong margins aided by sale of lower-cost inventory

Margins could soften in 2Q due to commodity cost lead-lag

CV demand remains healthy; FY27 domestic volumes seen up high-single digits

Price hikes, non-auto mix and cost controls should aid 2H margin recovery

CLSA on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Outperform; Hike TP to Rs 196 from Rs 183

Demand outlook remains steady

Better than expected Q1 growth amidst adversities

Margins to gradually normalise from Q3 as key commodity prices stabilize.

UBS on Ashok Leyland

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 210 from Rs 208

Mixed Q1FY27; pricing discipline intact

Q1FY27: Profitability beats expectations led by inventory support

Q2FY27 margins to be tested amidst elevated commodity.

Morgan Stanley on Non-Life Insurance

July business momentum remained strong, led by retail health, motor and miscellaneous segments

Motor OD GDPI grew 17% YoY, with private insurers also growing 17%, ICICI Lombard grew 16%, while Go Digit declined 6%

Motor TP GDPI rose 12% YoY; ICICI Lombard grew 18%, while Go Digit declined 6%

Retail health GDPI jumped 32% YoY, with private-sector growth at 43%

Among standalone health insurers, ICICI Lombard grew 65%, Niva Bupa 47% and Star Health 22% in July.

Jefferies on Voltas

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 1,580 from Rs. 1,530

RAC market share gained sharply to 17.3% from 15.9%, with volumes up 44% and channel inventory normalised to ~4 weeks

Voltas plans a 50:50 JV with Atomberg to manufacture ~2.5mn RAC compressors over 1.5-2 years, aimed at securing supply amid import restrictions.

Nomura on Voltas

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1357 from Rs 1368

Risks to margin recovery from high competition

Q1 EBITDA in line with consensus

Focus on growth, high competition to delay margin recovery.

Jefferies on Aegis Vopak

Downgrades to Hold from Buy; raises TP to Rs. 280 from Rs. 240

Q1 EBITDA beat estimates by 14%, led by 31% YoY growth in liquid revenue from the JNPA terminal

Aegis Vopak handled 32% of India's LPG imports despite a 45% YoY decline in national LPG imports

Capacity expansion remains on track, with USD 5bn capex planned through FY31 and 36% FY26-30 EBITDA CAGR estimated

Valuation is the key concern; stock trades at 33x Sep-27 EV/EBITDA after 35% outperformance vs Nifty since June, limiting upside.

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Jefferies on Titagarh Rail Systems

Maintains Buy; retains TP at Rs. 990

Q1 EBITDA beat estimates by 5%, supported by strong Passenger Rail margins despite weak wagon sales

Passenger coach sales rose for the sixth consecutive quarter

Metro coach target of 200-220 for FY27 remains intact

FY27 wagon sales estimated to decline 12%

Passenger segment order pipeline remains strong providing visibility beyond FY28

Jefferies on Aditya Birla Real Estate

Initiates Buy; sets TP at Rs. 1,880

ABREL has transformed from a textile company into a pan-India developer

Pre-sales quadrupled to Rs. 81bn in FY25 from FY23; 78% of FY26 sales were from outside MMR

Project pipeline stands at ~Rs. 500bn

Net gearing has fallen to nearly zero

Central Mumbai land forms ~60% of NAV ~Rs. 330bn inventory remains to monetize

Management targets 20%+ pre-sales CAGR and ~20% ROE over the next few years

Commercial rental income targeted at Rs. 10bn vs Rs. 1.4bn currently.

Macquarie on Info Edge India

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 1,260

Billings growth improved in Jun-Q3Y CAGR estimate raised to 13%

Recruitment Billings estimates raised 6-15% for FY27-29

Naukri remains the key value driver ~50% of Enterprise Value

99acres expected to reach 10% EBIT margin by FY29 vs breakeven earlier

Valuation remains elevated.

Citi on NMDC

Maintains Sell; cuts TP to Rs. 80 from Rs. 85

Higher volumes and realizations supported earnings but higher costs offset the gains

YTD despatches up only ~1% YoY raising the required run-rate for the rest of FY27

Domestic iron ore prices likely rangebound

Limited pricing upside expected

Global iron ore prices face medium-term downside

Supply growth and weak Chinese demand remain risks

Citi on JSW Cement

Maintains Buy; cuts TP to Rs. 160 from Rs. 165

1Q EBITDA at Rs. 3bn beat estimates on better realizations

EBITDA/t fell to Rs. 785 vs Rs. 915 in 4Q and Rs. 975 YoY

High marketing costs were a key drag

FY27 volume growth target remains

In the high-teens range

Citi expects market share gains

And cost improvements to aid earnings.

Jefferies on JSW Cement

Maintains Buy; TP at Rs. 150

Q1 EBITDA missed estimates dragged by steep losses at the new Nagaur plant and weaker GGBS mix

Overall volumes grew 15% YoY, led by 26% cement growth; ex-North

Cement EBITDA grew 4% YoY with EBITDA/t improving QoQ

Nagaur utilization is ramping rapidly, with management targeting EBITDA breakeven by Sep-26

Citi on Endurance Technologies

Maintains Buy; raises TP to Rs. 3,350 from Rs. 3,000

Strong order wins across 2W, 4W and EVs

Production starts expected over 6-12 months

India growth outlook remains positive

Non-auto and 4W mix also improving

Rising Chinese/Korean OEM presence

Could impact local sourcing in Europe

Margins expected to improve lower aluminium prices should provide relief.u

Goldman Sachs on Endurance Technologies

Raises TP to Rs. 3,090 from Rs. 2,710

Remaining aluminium cost inflation pass-through is still pending

Management is also negotiating pass-through of steel, rubber and plastics inflation

Aluminium deflation in recent weeks could provide margin support

ABS capacity expansion cut to 0.9mn units as disc brake demand strengthens

Alloy wheel capacity remains well booked, with additional capacity at 60% utilization.

Goldman Sachs on Bharat Dynamics

Maintains Sell; retains TP at Rs. 1,150

Q1 revenue/EBITDA beat estimates by 15%/52%, driven by Akash execution

Revenue rose 131% YoY to Rs. 5.7bn as supply-chain issues eased

FY27 revenue estimate of Rs. 56.1bn remains intact as execution improves

Margins could face pressure as newer platforms like Astra enter execution

Exports are unlikely to provide significant support due to limited contribution

Order book estimated at ~Rs. 266bn, implying strong 9.6x book-to-bill

Recent stock run-up largely captures revenue upside

J.P. Morgan on Alkem Laboratories

Maintains Neutral; raises TP to Rs. 6,100 from Rs. 5,900

India growth at 10% YoY remained muted, led by weak trade generics

Branded business grew ~12%, while trade generics remained largely flat

Gross margin improved 260bps YoY to 67.9%, but higher opex offset the benefit

US growth remained muted at 6.5%, while non-US sales grew 35% YoY

Occlutech and Enzene are expected to weigh on margins near term

Trade generics recovery expected, but growth likely capped at high-single digits.

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Kotak on Cochin Shipyard

Maintains Sell; raises TP to Rs. 860 from Rs. 830

Shipbuilding revenue grew 48% YoY, offset by a 38% decline in ship repair

EBITDA margin at 17.3% was broadly in line with estimates

Profitability fell as one-time INS Vikrant/Vikramaditya repair orders ended

New partnerships with HD KSOE, Maersk and Drydocks World remain key

Vadinar ship-repair expansion could benefit from the Rs. 700bn shipbuilding package

Landing platform dock order is a key opportunity amid IAC-2 uncertainty

Kotak Institutional Equities on Amber Enterprises

Maintains Buy; cuts TP to Rs. 8,600 from Rs. 8,710

1Q EBITDA was slightly ahead despite weaker-than-expected execution

Consumer durables margins benefited from pre-stocking and premium mix

Ascent's new Hosur facility commissioning remains a key monitorable

FY27 electronics revenue growth guidance remains at 40%+.

JPMorgan on Physicswallah

Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; TP at Rs 148

Q1 print beats; maintained its guidance of 30% revenue growth in FY27

To divest its NBFC arm FinZ Finance due to its focus on building the core education platform rather than a lending business

Stock down 18% in last 1-month on worries surrounding NEET exam delays.

J PMorgan India Strategy – Rajiv Batra

Highest earnings growth since Jun-2024

Reiterate Nifty-50 target 27000

MSCI India companies' revenue and PAT growing 19% and 16% YoY in Q1

Key highlight - beats/misses came in at 58%/24%

There was better sectoral breadth of earnings growth

Resilient domestic demand continued to offset an unusually noisy external environment

Materials, Utilities, Industrials and Discretionary reported high earnings growth

Beneath a healthy topline, aggregate profitability was dragged down by a handful of heavyweights

Clearest structural bright spots were power demand, the capex/grid/defence cycle, autos and a volume-led recovery in consumer staples

Overall tone was broadly constructive but prudent

Companies emphasizing profitable expansion

Estimate MSCI earnings to grow by 11%/13% for CY26/27 respectively

Preferred positioning leans heavily towards high-growth domestic cyclicals

Base/bull/bear case Nifty-50 targets remains 27,000/30,000/20,500 respectively

BofA on FCNR

RBI closes the FCNR (B) window amid record inflows

FCNR flows to support BoP

Q2 26 Current Account balance at -USD3.1bn; at 0.3% of GDP

FPI remained weak in Q2; overall BoP turned negative

Expect earlier estimate of inflows from the forex swap that stood at $60-70bn has some clear upside

Revise this up to $80bn – given the stronger the expected flows, but will be below what could have been in terms of the curtailed window

Forex reserves of the RBI also surpassed the $700bn mark, and may keep trending higher in coming week.

Citi on M&M

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4260

Launch of BE6 SPORTEQ: Extension of BEV Portfolio With Enhanced Tech Features and BaaS Offering

M&M continues to gain market share with its BEVs

BE6, XEV 9E and XEV 9S, have seen positive response

New models will augment M&M's growing market share in EVs as the company is also expanding capacity.

Citi on Kalyan Jewellers

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 800

Hosted Kalyan Jewellers' senior management for investor meetings

Recent demand trend continues to remain strong and at least 10% SSG is achievable in the medium to long term

Old-gold exchange is gross margin dilutive, although cash-for-gold is margin accretive and will help in mitigating the impact of old gold exchange

Expect around Rs 350-400 cr from land sales, including Rs 100 cr by Sep'26

On track to become debt free by Sep'26

Evaluating franchising the Middle East stores which can generate additional cash flows

All 84 planned stores for FY27 will follow the FOCO model.

Citi on Hitachi Energy

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 46700

Hosted Hitachi Energy India for investor meetings

Order Book-to-Revenue of 3.5x as of Q1FY27 provides strong multi-year execution visibility

Company is well-placed to capture the next wave of grid investment

Foray into Data Centers and BESS broadens the total addressable market

65% commodity cost pass-throughs underpin margin resilience

Rs 4000 cr of ongoing capex and an export revenue target of 30% by FY30 to support the longer-term growth trajectory.

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