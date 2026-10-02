Jantar Mantar Protest: Delhi Police Imposes Section 163, Bans Slogans, Dharnas And Gatherings

Delhi Police have imposed prohibitory orders in the New Delhi district ahead of a proposed protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the DCP Delhi Police said on X (formerly Twitter)

The restrictions, enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibit public meetings and assemblies of five or more people without prior written permission. Processions, demonstrations, picketing and dharnas are also covered by the order.

Police denied permission for the proposed protest, called by the All India Students' Association (AISA), Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The gathering was scheduled for 11 am on Gandhi Jayanti.

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The organisers have raised concerns over electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and sought action against Kumar. The proposed gathering at Jantar Mantar was intended to protest against the chief election commissioner over those concerns.

In a public notice posted on X, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for New Delhi said the restrictions were in force to ensure public safety, maintain public order and facilitate smooth traffic movement. “Citizens are requested to strictly comply with the order and cooperate with Delhi Police,” the notice said. It warned that violations would invite legal action as per law.

The order also prohibits shouting slogans and making speeches without prior written permission. Carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats or similar articles is prohibited under the restrictions.

Police sources said around 3,000 to 4,000 people were expected to attend the protest. Additional Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces personnel have been deployed at Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations in New Delhi, with barricades put up to regulate movement and prevent unauthorised gatherings.

The organisers have raised concerns over electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and sought action against Kumar.

Opposition parties have been critical of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded his resignation after it came to light that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders, some of which they said were issued without their knowledge.

The Election Commission later clarified that the three-member commission took all decisions, including those relating to the SIR, unanimously.



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