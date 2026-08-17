Shiprocket IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Shiprocket IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17. The Rs 1617.48 crore mainboard issue was heavily oversubscribed 99.38 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates nearly 33% listing gains.

Shiprocket Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Shiprocket IPO stood at Rs 32 as of 10:00 a.m. on Aug. 17. It indicates a listing price of Rs 129 apiece, marking a premium of 32.99% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

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Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Tuesday, Aug 18. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “Shiprocket Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How to check Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website- https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids .

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘SHIPROCKET' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Shiprocket IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Follow these steps to check your Shiprocket IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies.

Step 1: Visit to the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment page: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as Shiprocket from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

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Shiprocket IPO Listing Date

Shares of Shiprocket IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 19.

Shiprocket IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO of Shiprocket was subscribed 99.38 times following the conclusion of its two-day bidding period on Aug. 14.

QIBs: 122.80 times

122.80 times NIIs: 88.99 times

88.99 times RIIs: 46.42 times

46.42 times Employees: 55.51 times

Shiprocket IPO was a book build issue of Rs 1,617.48 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 9.13 crore shares aggregating to Rs 885.50 crore and an offer-for- sale (OFS) sale of 7.55 crore shares worth Rs 731.98 crore.

The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 92 to Rs 97 per share. The lot size for an application is 154 shares requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,938 (based on the upper price band).

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