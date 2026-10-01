Shatabdi Hospital Canteen, Dadar's Kohinoor Among 12 To Lose Food Licence In Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Crackdown

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licences of 12 establishments in Mumbai, including the canteen at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi and Kohinoor Hospitality Management Applied Training Centre in Dadar (West), citing violations of food safety and hygiene requirements.

The action was part of a statewide crackdown conducted between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30 ahead of the festive season, according to a press statement issed by FDA. Across Maharashtra, licences of 31 food establishments were suspended, including 12 in Mumbai, 12 in the Konkan division, six in Pune and one in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

At the Shatabdi Hospital canteen, operated by Shetty Catering Service, FDA officials found food scraps scattered across the preparation area, while the ceiling, walls and floor were reported to be dirty. The hand-washing area was also found unclean. The FDA said drinking-water testing reports and pest-control records were unavailable, while edible oil was not being tested and required cooking, storage and reheating temperatures were not being maintained.

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The inspection also found accumulated water in the food area, no records of FoSTaC training for staff and no consumer grievance-redressal mechanism, the FDA said.

At Kohinoor Hospitality Management Applied Training Centre in Dadar, the establishment was found to be non-compliant with essential food safety and hygiene requirements. The FDA subsequently suspended its food licence with immediate effect.

The Mumbai action also covered Favourite Takeaway in Dadar (West) and Swinsta Enterprises in Chembur, whose licences were suspended for non-compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements.

Other establishments facing action included Annadata Aahar Kendra in Khar, New English Bakery and St. Philomena Bakery in Girgaon and Mazgaon, respectively, as well as two Blink Commerce facilities in Sion Koliwada and Sewri.

The FDA cited a range of deficiencies across these establishments, including pest infestation, inadequate storage practices, unclean premises, lack of protective gear for workers and missing medical or food-safety records.

The department also suspended the licences of Radha Krishna eatery in Borivali, Sodexo India Services in Kurla and P. R. Jena Caterers in BKC. At Radha Krishna, officials reported accumulated water, an open drainage system, pest infestation and improperly covered cooked food. At the Sodexo facility, the FDA reported cockroach infestation, insect or worm infestation in vegetables and unhygienic food storage.

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Separately, the FDA said it seized around 3,902 kg of suspected substandard, unsafe or misbranded food products and 617 litres of milk across the state, with the total value estimated at Rs 16.22 lakh.

The department also reported seizure of banned products worth Rs 67.67 lakh, along with the arrest of 18 people in a separate statewide drive against pan masala and gutkha.

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