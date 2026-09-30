FDA's Big Action In Buldhana: 2,48,845 Kg Refined Soybean Oil Stock Worth Rs 3.5 Crore Seized In Surprise Raid

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Buldhana Division, carried out a surprise inspection and action at the establishment M/s. Am Oels Private Limited located in the Khamgaon Industrial Area of Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Monday and found a stock of loose refined soybean oil stored at the premises.

As the establishment was suspected of running a food business without a valid food licence and of holding stock of substandard quality, the remaining stock of refined soybean oil — a total of 2,48,845.400 kg, with an approximate value of Rs 3,50,87,201.40/- (Rs 3.51 crore) — was seized, according to a press release by the FDA dated Tuesday, September 29.

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According to the press release, FDA officials drew samples of the loose refined soybean oil for analysis during the inspection and the samples from the seized stock were subsequently sent to a laboratory for analysis. The final determination about the quality of the oil is pending till the laboratory report arrives.

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe stated that the state government is taking a strict approach towards the quality of food products and enforcement of food safety laws.

He said that the action would continue against establishments that continue to store or sell unlicensed or substandard food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with applicable rules and regulations.

“The Government is extremely strict about the quality of food products and the enforcement of the law in Maharashtra. Playing with the health of consumers and the public will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Such strict legal action will continue against establishments that sell or store unlicensed or substandard food products,” Mundhe stated.

The final findings regarding the soybean oil seized are pending the laboratory report. The department has stated that further legal action will be taken after the laboratory report is received.

The FDA press note addressed the consumers and asked them to report concerns regarding food quality or malpractice through the Food & Drug Grievance Portal - complaints.mahafda.in - or call the toll free number - 1800222365.

The seizure comes as the FDA continues its enforcement action against establishments suspected of violating food-safety and licensing requirements across Maharashtra.

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