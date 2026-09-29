FDA's Big Crackdown In Mumbai: Licences Of  13 Reputed Food Establishments Suspended - Full List

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra, has suspended the licences or registration certificates of 30 establishments, seizing more than 50.60 tonnes of food products worth nearly Rs 1.20 crore under the ongoing food safety and hygiene drive crackdowns ahead of the festive season.

In Mumbai alone between September 23 and 27, 2026, licences of 13 food establishments, including restaurants, bakeries and food businesses, have been suspended or subjected to enforcement action over alleged violations of food safety and hygiene regulations. The action was carried out under the Maharashtra FDA's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign.

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Among the Mumbai establishments facing immediate licence suspension are Kyani & Co. in Kalbadevi, Colaba Sweet Mart in Colaba, Arun Vilas Farsan in Dharavi, Ruchi Veg Restaurant in Parel, Daffodils Fast Food Inn in Vile Parle and Subway, operated by Eversub India Pvt. Ltd., in Lower Parel.

Inspections at Kyani & Co. reportedly found cats, rat droppings, flies and dead cockroaches in food preparation and storage areas. Blood was found inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole was reported in the processing area. Food was also allegedly stored on the floor, while raw dough was kept in printed newspaper. At Colaba Sweet Mart, inspectors reportedly found live cockroaches, lizards, flies and larvae around food preparation and packaging areas. The FDA also cited uncovered food, inadequate pest control, missing staff medical records and a lack of required protective equipment. Arun Vilas Farsan was found with alleged rodent and insect infestation, dusty premises, cobwebs, poor storage practices and inadequate stock rotation. Daffodils Fast Food Inn was cited for extremely unhygienic premises, dirty refrigeration equipment, malfunctioning temperature displays and workers reportedly sleeping in a food storage area. At Subway in Lower Parel, inspectors reportedly found a faulty refrigerator with mould-like deposits, a foul smell and live cockroaches. The FDA also cited water accumulation, poor segregation of food items, cleaning deficiencies and unclear expiry information. Other Mumbai establishments named in the action include QSR Brands India Pvt. Ltd., Astra Corporation (Royal China), Tiffin in Bandra West, United Bakery & Stores in Santacruz West, Shree Padmavati Enterprises in Jogeshwari West and Hotel Purandar Vilas in Khar West. S.S. Caterers in Chembur was ordered to stop operations immediately after allegedly being found operating without a valid food licence or registration and violating mandatory hygiene requirements.

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The FDA said legal action was being taken against these businesses for alleged violations of prescribed hygiene and sanitary requirements.

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