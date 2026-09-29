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Rupee Breaches 96 Per Dollar Level For The First Time Since July 24

The local currency breached the psychologically important 96 level against the US greenback at open and continued to depreciate further. On Monday, the Rupee closed at 95.98.

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Rupee Breaches 96 Per Dollar Level For The First Time Since July 24
Image Source: Unsplash

The Indian rupee weakened sharply by 15 paise to 96.14 against the US dollar on Monday amid strains from soaring crude oil prices and uncertainty around the West Asia crisis. 

The local currency breached the psychologically important 96 level against the US greenback at open and continued to depreciate further. On Monday, the Rupee closed at 95.98. 

(This story will be updated shortly)

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