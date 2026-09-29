Coforge Share Price Gains After Company Appoints Akhil Gupta As Chairperson

Shares of Coforge Ltd. gained nearly 2% in the early trade on Tuesday after the IT services company appointed Akhil Gupta as its new Chairperson, effective Sept. 29, 2026.

The stock opened today at Rs 1,784 apiece on the NSE, against its previous close at Rs 1,773, then moved up to a high of Rs 1,801.4, and finally traded at Rs 1,786 apiece around 9:42 a.m. today. Meanwhile, the overall market is under pressure for the second day in a row, with Nifty 50 down around 0.7% to the 22,624 level.

Gupta has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the company for a period of five years. He takes charge after serving as Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, where he played a key role in the group's growth.

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Akhil Gupta Appointed Coforge Chairperson

Gupta is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years of professional experience. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM Ltd. and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd.

He is also a board member at Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications, and Lodha Developers. Gupta has completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Coforge said his appointment followed a global search process conducted in partnership with Egon Zehnder. The search began with 60 candidates, with Gupta emerging as the unanimous choice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board.

Gupta's appointment follows the recent resignation of former Chairperson O P Bhatt and independent director D K Singh.

Also Read: Who Is Akhil Gupta? Ex-Vice Chairman Of Bharti Enterprises Named Coforge Chairman

Coforge Share Price Performance

The IT stock has been under pressure for over a month now, losing around 11.4%; however, it remained up around 15% over the past year.

The stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 40.9 times, with a market cap of Rs 79,155 crore on the NSE around 9:43 am.

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