Who Is Akhil Gupta? Ex-Vice Chairman Of Bharti Enterprises Named Coforge Chairman

Coforge Ltd. has appointed Akhil Gupta as the new Chairperson of the company, with immediate effect. Gupta has also been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director and will serve as Chairperson for a period of five years.

Prior to joining Coforge, Gupta was serving as Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and played a key role in the group's growth since the inception of the company. This helps him bring more than four decades of professional experience to Coforge's board.

Akhil Gupta's Professional Background

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Akhil Gupta is a Chartered Accountant with more than four decades of professional experience. He also holds a degree in the Advanced Management Program from the prestigious Harvard Business School.

Besides his new role at Coforge, Gupta is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of 360 ONE WAM Ltd. and Bharti Life Insurance Ltd. He is also a board member of Zepto, Snapdeal, Eutelsat Communications, and Lodha Developers.

Gupta has received several awards during his career, including the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award, CA Lifetime Achievement Award, CA Global Achiever Award by ICAI, ET Telecom Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Tele.Net Outstanding Contribution to Infrastructure and Telecom Development Award.

He has also authored the management book Some Sizes Fit All, which was published by Penguin Random House.

Gupta's Industry And Governance Experience

Gupta has held several positions across the telecom and infrastructure sectors. He is the President of the Telecom Sector Skill Council and was earlier Chairman of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association.

He is also a member of the CII National Committee on Telecom & Broadband and the CII Task Force on Insolvency and Bankruptcy. He has served on the Advisory Committee on Service Providers of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India and the Sub Committee of the Insolvency Law Committee, Government of India.

Coforge said Gupta's appointment followed a global search process conducted with Egon Zehnder. The company said the search began with 60 candidates before Gupta emerged as the unanimous choice of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board.

Coforge CEO and Executive Director Sudhir Singh said Gupta was instrumental in Bharti Enterprises navigating multiple business shifts during his association with the group.

“As our industry, in turn, navigates the AI-led era and as Coforge pivots towards making the promise of AI real for enterprises, we welcome Mr. Gupta as he steps onto the Board. We are excited about the immense opportunities ahead of us and thrilled to have a person of his calibre and governance experience join us as the Chairperson of the Board,” Sudhir Singh added.

Also Read: Coforge Appoints Akhil Gupta As Chairperson Days After Key Board Exits

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.