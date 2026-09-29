Five Stocks To Buy Today, Sept 29: Kaynes Technology, Aegis Vopak Terminals, Zydus Lifesciences, And More

Market analysts have recommended buying five stocks in various sectors such as Electronics System Design and Manufacturing, auto ancillaries, auto Components, pharmaceutical and healthcare, with price targets and stop losses set out below. Top pics include Kaynes Technology India Ltd., Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., Jamna Auto Industries Ltd., Engineers India Ltd. and Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd.

The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, price targets for upside potential and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,662.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying Kaynes Technology at Rs 3,650. He has set a target of Rs 3,840 and a stop loss of Rs 3,550.

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Jamna Auto Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 139)

Krishan has also recommended buying Jamna Auto at Rs 139, with a target of Rs 147 and a stop loss of Rs 134. Jamna Auto has a potential upside of 5.76% to its target of Rs 147.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,211.10)

Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research at Religare Broking, recommends buying Zydus Lifesciences. He has set a target of Rs 1,430 and a stop loss of Rs 1,100. No entry price was provided. Zydus Lifesciences has an upside of 18.07% to Rs 1,430

Engineers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 313.30)

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd., recommends buying Engineers India. He has set targets of Rs 335 and Rs 365, with a stop loss of Rs 280. Engineers India has a potential upside of 6.93% to its first target of Rs 335 and 16.50% to its second target of Rs 365.

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd. (CMP: Rs 297.55)

Halder also recommends buying Aegis Vopak Terminals. He has set targets of Rs 315 and Rs 333, with a stop loss of Rs 268. Aegis Vopak Terminals has an upside of 5.86% to Rs 315 and 11.91% to Rs 333.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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