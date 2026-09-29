Honasa Consumer Block Deal: Peak XV, Sequoia, Redwood Trust To Sell 2.7% Stake For Rs 400 Crore

Honasa Consumer share price will be in focus on Tuesday as the stock is set to see a major block deal during the session.

Peak XV Partners, Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III and Redwood Trust are likely to sell up to 89 lakh equity shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, representing a 2.73% equity stake in the company, through a block deal, according to sources.

The floor price for the block deal is set at Rs 450 per share, which is at a discount of up to 3.4% to Monday's closing price. The total deal size is pegged at up to Rs 400 crore.

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Honasa Consumer is the owner of beauty and personal care brands such as Mamaearth and The Derma Co.

Honasa Consumer share price has remained flat over the past one month. However, the stock has gained 12% in three months and has rallied 56% over the past six months. In the past one year, Honasa Consumer shares have jumped 64%.

On Monday, Honasa Consumer share price ended 0.20% higher at Rs 466.50 apiece on the BSE.

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