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Bank Holidays In October 2026: Check State-Wise RBI Holiday List

Bank holidays in October 2026 include national and regional festivals. Check the complete state-wise RBI bank holiday list and plan your banking needs.

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Bank Holidays In October 2026: Check State-Wise RBI Holiday List
The list of bank holidays differs across states.
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Banks in India will observe up to 16 closure dates in October 2026, including six regular weekend holidays and 11 festival or state-specific holiday dates. October 10 is counted in both categories as it falls on the second Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures during the month include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth and several regional observances.

Bank holidays vary across states and banking centres, depending on regional festivals and state-specific notifications. Banks across the country are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

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Customers should check the holiday calendar applicable to their state or banking centre before visiting a branch. This can help them plan branch-based banking work and avoid delays.

ALSO READ: Bank Strike Called Off At Last Minute: What Led To The Decision?

October 2026 Bank Holidays

  • Total bank closure dates: 16

  • Weekend closures: 6

  • Additional/State-specific closures: 11 (1 overlapping with 2nd Saturday)

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

DateDayHolidayStates/Centres
Oct. 2FridayMahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Pan-India (All States and Union Territories)

Oct. 10SaturdayMahalaya Amavasye

Karnataka, West Bengal

Oct. 17SaturdayMaha SaptamiTripura
Oct. 19MondayDussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami

Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh

Oct. 20TuesdayDasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Mahanavami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja

Pan-India except Manipur (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh)

Oct. 21WednesdayVijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain)

Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal

Oct. 22ThursdayDurga Puja (Dasain)Sikkim
Oct. 23FridayDurga Puja (Dasain)Sikkim
Oct. 26MondayLaxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura

Oct. 29ThursdayKarva Chauth

Himachal Pradesh

Oct. 31SaturdaySardar Vallabhbhai Patel's BirthdayGujarat

Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

DateDayReason
Oct. 4SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 10Saturday

Second Saturday

Oct. 11SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 18SundayWeekly holiday
Oct. 24SaturdayFourth Saturday
Oct. 25SundayWeekly holiday

October 10 is counted only once in the overall total as it is both a second Saturday and a state-specific holiday.

While bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers can continue to use digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI. ATMs will also generally remain available for cash withdrawals and other services.

ALSO READ: Three-Day Nationwide Bank Strike Deferred After Meeting Between Association, Unions

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