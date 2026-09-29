Bank Holidays In October 2026: Check State-Wise RBI Holiday List

Banks in India will observe up to 16 closure dates in October 2026, including six regular weekend holidays and 11 festival or state-specific holiday dates. October 10 is counted in both categories as it falls on the second Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, bank closures during the month include Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Lakshmi Puja, Karva Chauth and several regional observances.

Bank holidays vary across states and banking centres, depending on regional festivals and state-specific notifications. Banks across the country are also closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

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Customers should check the holiday calendar applicable to their state or banking centre before visiting a branch. This can help them plan branch-based banking work and avoid delays.

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October 2026 Bank Holidays

Total bank closure dates: 16

Weekend closures: 6

Additional/State-specific closures: 11 (1 overlapping with 2nd Saturday)

Bank Holidays In October 2026: Full List

Date Day Holiday States/Centres Oct. 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Pan-India (All States and Union Territories) Oct. 10 Saturday Mahalaya Amavasye Karnataka, West Bengal Oct. 17 Saturday Maha Saptami Tripura Oct. 19 Monday Dussehra (Mahashtami)/Maha Navami/Ayutha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dashomi/Durga Ashtami Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh Oct. 20 Tuesday Dasara/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Mahanavami/Ayudhapooja/Durga Puja Pan-India except Manipur (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Goa, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh) Oct. 21 Wednesday Vijaya Dasami/Durga Puja (Dasain) Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal Oct. 22 Thursday Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim Oct. 23 Friday Durga Puja (Dasain) Sikkim Oct. 26 Monday Laxmi Puja/Accession Day/Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura Oct. 29 Thursday Karva Chauth Himachal Pradesh Oct. 31 Saturday Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday Gujarat

Weekend Bank Holidays In October 2026

Date Day Reason Oct. 4 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 10 Saturday Second Saturday Oct. 11 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 18 Sunday Weekly holiday Oct. 24 Saturday Fourth Saturday Oct. 25 Sunday Weekly holiday

October 10 is counted only once in the overall total as it is both a second Saturday and a state-specific holiday.

While bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers can continue to use digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI. ATMs will also generally remain available for cash withdrawals and other services.

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