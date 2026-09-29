Hanuman Ansh Day 53 vs Toxic Day 34: One Keeps Growing, The Other Fades At The Box Office

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups made a strong impact at the box office from the start, but its collections slowed as the weeks went by. Hanuman Ansh, on the other hand, took time to find its audience and grew stronger with each passing week.

In its eighth week, the spiritual drama continued to reach milestones despite a sharp drop in collections. Meanwhile, the Yash-starrer is slowly wrapping up its theatrical run as its box office numbers remain low.

Here's A look at the contrasting box office journeys of Hanuman Ansh and Toxic.

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Hanuman Ansh Day 53 vs Toxic Day 34

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 53. This was a 73.9% drop from the Rs 9 crore it collected on Day 52.

The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 309.38 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 365.50 crore. It added Rs 25 lakh from overseas on Day 53, taking its overseas gross to Rs 38.75 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 404.25 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

Toxic, meanwhile, earned just Rs 1 lakh net in India on Day 34. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 250.10 crore, while its India gross is Rs 298.47 crore. Its overseas gross remains at Rs 43.75 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 342.22 crore.

So far, Hanuman Ansh is ahead of Toxic by around Rs 62.03 crore in worldwide gross.

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Box Office Performance Compared

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh had a slow beginning. It earned Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film started picking up in Week 3, when it collected Rs 10.40 crore. Its collections jumped in Week 4, when it earned Rs 61 crore. The film then had its best week in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore. It followed this with Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6 and Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7.

The film continued to hold well in its eighth week. It collected Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50, Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51 and Rs 9 crore on Day 52 before dropping to Rs 2.35 crore on Day 53.

Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, had a very different run. The Yash-starrer opened with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 and ended its first week with Rs 239.30 crore. However, collections dropped sharply after that. It earned Rs 8.94 crore in Week 2, Rs 1.39 crore in Week 3 and just Rs 42 lakh in Week 4.

Its collections fell further in the fifth week, with Toxic earning Rs 1 lakh each on Days 31, 33 and 34, while Day 32 added Rs 2 lakh.

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About The Films

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual-drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba. The film stars Vishal Chaturvedi in the lead, with a story centred on faith, spirituality and the journey of its central character.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is an action-drama starring Yash in the lead role. The film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria in key roles.

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