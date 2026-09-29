Ola Electric Share Price Falls 3% After HSBC Sees Over 37% Downside, Maintains 'Reduce' Rating

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s stock took a hit early in trade on Monday and fell as much as 3.2% after HSBC maintained a bearish call on the counter. The brokerage has a 'reduce' rating on Ola Electric's stock, with its target price of Rs 24 implying a 37.6% downside from the last closing price.

The shares continued their decline and traded 2.7% lower at Rs 36.8 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.83% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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