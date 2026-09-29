Avengers: Endgame Encore Box Office Collection Day 4: Marvel Re-Release Slows Down In India

Avengers: Endgame Encore saw a sharp drop in collections on Monday after maintaining a steady run over its opening weekend. The Marvel re-release recorded a 68.9% decline on Day 4 but continued its theatrical run across multiple languages.

Indian Box Office

Avengers: Endgame Encore collected Rs 2.35 crore net in India on Day 4. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 24.80 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 29.65 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. The English version led the collections on Day 4 with Rs 1.50 crore, followed by Hindi with Rs 50 lakh. Telugu contributed Rs 20 lakh, while Tamil earned Rs 15 lakh.

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Avengers: Endgame Encore opened with Rs 7.25 crore net in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.65 crore on Day 2 and Rs 7.55 crore on Day 3. The film then saw a sharp weekday drop on Day 4 earning Rs 2.35 crore.

Worldwide Box Office

The re-release has earned around $86 million worldwide, including $26 million from the North America and $60 million from international markets, according to Box Office Mojo.

Avengers: Endgame Encore has added to the film's worldwide box office, taking its overall global total to $2.88 billion.

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All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man. The film brings back several key characters, including Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Ke Huy Quan as Ouroboros, Eugene Cordero as Casey and Tara Strong as the voice of Miss Minutes.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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