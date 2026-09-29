The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani-Starrer Sees Sharp Drop After Strong Weekend

The Paradise saw a sharp fall in collections on Day 5 after a strong weekend. The Nani-starrer recorded a 68.2% drop on Monday, with its first weekday showing a clear slowdown.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

The Paradise collected Rs 5 crore net in India on Day 5. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 97.10 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 114.85 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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The Nani-starrer added Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Monday, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 144.85 crore.

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor on Day 5 with Rs 4.10 crore net. The Hindi version collected Rs 75 lakh, while the Tamil version earned Rs 15 lakh.

Box Office Journey

The Paradise collected Rs 11.60 crore net from its premiere screenings on Day 0 before opening with Rs 34.65 crore on Day 1. It then earned Rs 14.90 crore on Day 2, Rs 15.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 15.70 crore on Day 4.

State-Wise Gross Collection

On Day 5, The Paradise earned Rs 5.85 crore gross in India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 4.35 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 45 lakh, Tamil Nadu with Rs 15 lakh and Kerala with Rs 5 lakh. The rest of India contributed Rs 85 lakh.

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All About The Film

The Paradise is a Telugu period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena. The film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while CH Sai handled the cinematography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the story follows Jadal, played by Nani, who becomes the leader of the marginalised Savari community as they fight discrimination and seek their rights. Mohan Babu plays Shikanja Malik, while Raghav Juyal plays his son Vikram Malik, Jadal's childhood rival.

The film was announced in March 2024 as Nani's 33rd film and began production in Hyderabad in June 2025. Much of the film was shot on large purpose-built sets, including a massive settlement created for the story. The Paradise hit theatres on September 24, 2026, after several delays, and was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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