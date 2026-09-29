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AXISCADES Technologies Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit Today — Here's Why

At 9:42 am, the shares remained locked in the 10% upper circuit at Rs 2,072.80. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.76% lower at around 72,203.

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AXISCADES Technologies Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit Today — Here's Why
AXISCADES Technologies In Focus
Source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Axiscades Engineering Technologies Ltd.
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AXISCADES Technologies Share Price Today: Axiscades Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, with the stock hitting the 10% upper circuit at Rs 2,072.80 per share.

At 9:42 am, the shares remained locked in the 10% upper circuit at Rs 2,072.80. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.76% lower at around 72,203.

AXISCADES Technologies Block Deal

A block deal involving 40.6 lakh Axiscades Technologies shares worth Rs 741 crore changed hands on the NSE.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The counter also witnessed heavy trading volumes. On the BSE, 0.50 lakh shares worth Rs 10.17 crore had changed hands, compared with its two-week average volume of 0.16 lakh shares.

ALSO READ: Track All Stock Market Live Updates Here

On the NSE, 2.49 lakh shares worth Rs 50.62 crore had changed hands at the time of publishing.

About AXISCADES Technologies

AXISCADES Technologies is an Indian multinational technology and engineering solutions company focused on the aerospace, defence and semiconductor sectors.

The company provides services including product design, embedded software, systems integration and manufacturing. Its key focus areas include aerospace, defence systems, electronics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, AXISCADES Technologies has engineering teams across India, Europe and the US.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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