AXISCADES Technologies Share Price Hits 10% Upper Circuit Today — Here's Why

AXISCADES Technologies Share Price Today: Axiscades Technologies shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, with the stock hitting the 10% upper circuit at Rs 2,072.80 per share.

At 9:42 am, the shares remained locked in the 10% upper circuit at Rs 2,072.80. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 0.76% lower at around 72,203.

AXISCADES Technologies Block Deal

A block deal involving 40.6 lakh Axiscades Technologies shares worth Rs 741 crore changed hands on the NSE.

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The counter also witnessed heavy trading volumes. On the BSE, 0.50 lakh shares worth Rs 10.17 crore had changed hands, compared with its two-week average volume of 0.16 lakh shares.

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On the NSE, 2.49 lakh shares worth Rs 50.62 crore had changed hands at the time of publishing.

About AXISCADES Technologies

AXISCADES Technologies is an Indian multinational technology and engineering solutions company focused on the aerospace, defence and semiconductor sectors.

The company provides services including product design, embedded software, systems integration and manufacturing. Its key focus areas include aerospace, defence systems, electronics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, AXISCADES Technologies has engineering teams across India, Europe and the US.

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