Five Surveillance Stocks To Watch: Who Stands To Benefit From India's CCTV, AI, And Security Push?

CCTVs are becoming more than just a security play. As India steps up surveillance infrastructure and AI adoption, a cluster of companies focused on cameras, monitoring and technology solutions is emerging as a distinct theme for investors. The surveillance space spans CCTV systems, video surveillance, AI-enabled monitoring and allied security solutions, with companies positioned to benefit from rising demand across government and enterprise infrastructure.

The theme is being driven by three broad factors — stricter regulatory mandates, geopolitical policy shifts and multi-billion-dollar infrastructure upgrades.

Who Stands To Benefit?

Aditya Infotech is one of the established names in the space, with exposure to CCTV and surveillance solutions. Its stock has risen around six-fold from its IPO price. The company's recent Rs 1,500 crore QIP received a strong response.

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Prizor Viztech, an SME-listed company focused on CCTV and surveillance solutions, has gained around 13 times from its IPO price, making it one of the more striking market performers within the theme.

RNIT AI, which provides AI-led surveillance solutions, has gained around two-fold from its listing phase. The company recently announced a Rs 25 crore order win for AI surveillance, adding to the focus on AI-led applications. Meanwhile, Magellanic Cloud has also announced an AI surveillance order, adding another listed name to the broader theme.

Transline has filed its DRHP, while SRIT's IPO process is underway. SRIT's anchor investors include entities associated with Madhu Kela and Sunil Singhania.

India's video surveillance market is estimated at around $4.4 billion-$4.8 billion in 2025-26, according to Mordor Intelligence. The market is projected to expand to between $7.7 billion and $14.25 billion by the early 2030s, while AI-enabled video surveillance is scaling at a CAGR of more than 25.7%.

Support And Risks

Government-led spending, replicable business models, potential cost savings from technology and higher-margin ancillary services could aid growth. Aggressive expansion plans could further increase the addressable opportunity.

However, the theme also carries risks. Regulatory changes, dependence on government and business-to-government contracts, receivables and execution could affect growth and cash flows.

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