Varmora Granito IPO Listing Today: GMP Signals Tepid Debut; Check Expected Price

Varmora Granito Shares List On NSE And BSE

Shares of Varmora Granito listed at Rs 155 against the offer price of Rs 148 at a premium of 4.73% on NSE and at Rs 152 with a premium of 2.7% on BSE.

Varmora Granito IPO Pre-Listing

Varmora Granito IPO latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 149 per share, suggesting a potential 0.68% premium over the upper price band of Rs 148. The muted grey-market premium suggests a potentially tepid debut for the stock when it lists on the NSE and BSE today, Sept. 29, 2026.

Note: GMP is unofficial and based on market speculation. It does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Varmora Granito IPO Expected Listing Price

With the latest GMP at Rs 1 and the upper price band at Rs 148, the stock is expected to list at around Rs 149 per share. This represents a potential listing premium of 0.68% over the issue price.

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Varmora Granito IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Varmora Granito Limited was subscribed 1.58 times by the third and final day of bidding on Sept. 24.

The IPO received bids for 5,34,85,863 shares against 3,39,02,899 offered. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.16 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.92 times. Retail investors subscribed their quota 1 time.

Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status

The share allotment status was finalised on Sept. 25, 2026.

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Varmora Granito IPO Details

The Varmora Granito IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 2.16 crore equity shares worth Rs 320 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 2.62 crore equity shares worth Rs 388.02 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 708.02 crore. The price band was fixed at Rs 140–Rs 148 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 101 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,948 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Varmora Granito Financial Performance

For FY26, Varmora Granito reported:

Total income: Rs 1,563 crore, compared with Rs 1,493 crore in FY25.

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 55 crore, up from Rs 31 crore.

EBITDA: Rs 221.56 crore versus Rs 198.29 crore a year earlier.

Varmora Granito IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment and/or pre-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and accrued interest thereon availed by the company and its subsidiaries (Rs 245 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Varmora Granito Business

Incorporated in 2003, Varmora Granito Ltd. manufactures and sells a range of ceramic and vitrified tiles, with its portfolio spanning glazed vitrified, polished vitrified and ceramic products. The company has eight production units in Gujarat's Morbi cluster. Its distribution footprint extends across India and overseas markets through 305 exclusive brand outlets and more than 2,758 multi-brand stores.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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