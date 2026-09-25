Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Kfin Technologies

The share allotment status for the Varmora Granito IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, Sept. 25. The Rs 708.02 crore mainboard issue is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Monday, Sept. 28. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Varmora Granito has been subscribed 1.58 times on Sept. 24, on the last and final day of bidding.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 3.16 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.92 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1 time.

Varmora Granito IPO is a book build issue of Rs 708.02 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares aggregating to Rs 320 crore and offer for sale of 2.62 crore shares worth Rs 388.02 crore.

The issue price band was set between Rs 140 and Rs 148 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 101 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,948 at the upper end of the price band.

Applicants can check their Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

How To Check Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “Varmora Granito Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Step 1: Visit the registrar's IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol 'VARMORA' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Varmora Granito IPO Allotment Status On KfinTech

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Varmora Granito public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the Kfin Technologies IPO allotment page: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2: Select the issuer company name as Varmora Granito Ltd. from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or DP client ID/Demat account number.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Varmora Granito IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The latest grey market premium for Varmora Granito IPO was Rs 0.5, as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 25. Based on the upper price band of Rs 148, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 148.5. This indicates a modest listing gain of 0.34% for the offer.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Varmora Granito IPO Listing Date

Shares of Varmora Granito IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, Sept. 29.

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About Varmora Granito Ltd.

Incorporated in 2003, Varmora Granito manufactures and markets ceramic and vitrified tiles, including Glazed Vitrified Tiles (GVT), Polished Vitrified Tiles (PVT) and ceramic tiles. The company focuses on premium, technology-driven products, with GVT and technical tiles accounting for around 84% of its tile revenue in Fiscal 2026.

The company operates eight manufacturing facilities in the Morbi cluster of Gujarat, with 81.72% of its revenue in Fiscal 2026 generated from in-house manufactured products.

Varmora has a wide distribution network comprising 305 exclusive brand outlets and 2,758 multi-brand outlets across India and overseas, along with B2B sales to builders, contractors, developers and government entities.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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