Moneyview IPO GMP In Focus: What GMP Signals As Issue Opens For Subscription Today

The Rs 1,091.68 crore IPO of Moneyview opened for subscription on Sept. 24 and closes on Sept. 28, 2026. As subscription for the mainboard issue begins, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Moneyview stood at Rs 14. This implies an estimated listing premium of 41.18% over the upper price band.

Note: GMP is unofficial and based on market speculation. It does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Moneyview IPO GMP Today

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for Moneyview IPO was reported at Rs 14 as of 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24. With the upper price band of Rs 34, the estimated listing price of the IPO is Rs 48 (upper end of price band + today's GMP). This implies an estimated listing premium of 41.18% over the upper price band.

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Moneyview IPO Details

Moneyview IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 1,091.68 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore.

The price band is set between Rs 32 and Rs 34 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 441 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

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Moneyview IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 24

Bidding window closes: Sept. 28

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 29

Refund initiation: Sept. 30

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 30

Listing date: Oct. 1

Moneyview IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the issue towards the following objects:

1. Investment to drive growth in loan disbursals under default loss guarantee (DLG) arrangements (Rs 325 crore)

2. Investment in WFPL, the Material Subsidiary, for the purpose of augmenting its capital base (Rs 250 crore)

3. The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Moneyview Company Financials

The company's revenue increased by 43% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025.

For FY26, Moneyview reported:

Total income: Rs 3,404.27 crore, compared with Rs 2,378.53 crore in FY25

Rs 3,404.27 crore, compared with Rs 2,378.53 crore in FY25 Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 242.71 crore, up from Rs 240.28 crore

Rs 242.71 crore, up from Rs 240.28 crore EBITDA: Rs 968.92 crore versus Rs 697.98 crore a year earlier

About Moneyview Ltd.

Incorporated in 2014, Moneyview Ltd. is an India-based fintech company that provides digital financial services through its mobile platform. The company focuses on offering accessible and technology-driven financial solutions to individuals.

The company operates a digital platform that provides personal loans, credit tracking, and financial management services. It uses data analytics and technology to assess creditworthiness and deliver quick loan approvals to customers.

The company operates a capital-efficient model supported by deep technical integrations with 48 Financial Partners, enabling seamless distribution of its full suite of financial products.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.



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