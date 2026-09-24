Resident Evil Box Office Collection Day 6: Zach Cregger’s Horror Reboot Sees Slight Drop In India

Zach Cregger's Resident Evil has completed six days in theatres, with the horror reboot seeing a slight dip in collections on Wednesday. Here's how the film performed in India and overseas on Day 6.

India Box Office

In India, Resident Evil collected Rs 1.45 crore net on Day 6, down 3.3% from its previous day collection. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 13.70 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 16.32 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

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On Day 6, the English version contributed Rs 75 lakh, while the Hindi version earned Rs 35 lakh. The Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 17 lakh and Rs 18 lakh, respectively.

Worldwide Box Office

The action-horror sci-fi film has grossed $115.25 million worldwide, including $72.36 million in the domestic market and $42.89 million internationally, according to Box Office Mojo. It opened domestically with $60.15 million.

Box Office Summary

Resident Evil opened with Rs 2.60 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 3.55 crore on Day 3. Collections then dropped to Rs 1.25 crore on Monday before rising to Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5.

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About The Film

Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil follows Bryan, a courier who is sent to a remote hospital to deliver a package. His routine delivery takes a dangerous turn when he gets caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight his way through mutated creatures.

Austin Abrams stars as Bryan, alongside Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser. The film is the latest cinematic entry in the franchise based on Capcom's popular video game series.

Resident Evil was released theatrically on September 18, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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