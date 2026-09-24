Hanuman Ansh Day 48 vs Toxic Day 29: Spiritual Drama Leads By Rs 30 Crore Worldwide

Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened on a high note before its collections dropped, while devotional drama Hanuman Ansh gained momentum much later in its theatrical run.

Here's a look at where both films stand now and how their box office journeys compare.

Hanuman Ansh Day 48 vs Toxic Day 29

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Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 4 crore net in India on Day 48, down 18.4% from the Rs 4.90 crore it collected on Day 47. The film's total India net collection has now reached Rs 284.93 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 336.45 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates. It added another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets on Day 48, taking its overseas gross to Rs 35.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 372.20 crore.

Toxic, meanwhile, managed just Rs 6 lakh net in India on Day 29. The action thriller has collected Rs 250.03 crore net in India so far, with its India gross at Rs 298.38 crore. Its overseas gross stands at Rs 43.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 342.13 crore.

At this stage, Hanuman Ansh is ahead of Toxic by around Rs 30.07 crore in worldwide gross collections.

Box Office Journeys

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh had a quiet start at the box office. It collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and just Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film started picking up in Week 3, when it earned Rs 10.40 crore.

The real jump came in Week 4, with collections reaching Rs 61 crore. It went even higher in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore, before adding another Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6.

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The film has continued to hold on in its seventh week. It earned Rs 5 crore on Day 43, Rs 9.75 crore on Day 44 and Rs 13.75 crore on Day 45. Collections then stood at Rs 4.15 crore on Day 46, Rs 4.90 crore on Day 47 and Rs 4 crore on Day 48.

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, on the other hand, got off to a much bigger start. The Yash-starrer opened with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 and finished its first week with Rs 239.30 crore.

However, the film saw a steep drop after its opening week. It collected Rs 8.94 crore in Week 2 and Rs 1.39 crore in Week 3. By its fourth week, the daily numbers had fallen to Rs 6 lakh on Day 24, Rs 11 lakh each on Days 25 and 26, Rs 3 lakh each on Days 27 and 28, and Rs 6 lakh on Day 29.

With Hanuman Ansh now at Rs 372.20 crore worldwide, the film is just Rs 27.80 crore away from the Rs 400 crore mark. It remains to be seen if the spiritual drama can cross the milestone before its theatrical run ends.

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