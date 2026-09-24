The Paradise X Reviews: From 'Peak Cinema' To 'Completely Flat'; Nani's Film Divides Viewers

The Paradise has finally arrived in theatres, with Nani headlining Srikanth Odela's much-awaited period action drama. The film has already sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers weighing in on Nani's performance, the film's mass moments, story and overall execution. Here's a look at the reactions pouring in.
The Paradise X Reviews
X users are praising Nani's introduction, the film's high-energy opening and the performances. Viewers called it “peak cinema” and “seriously pumped up,” while also highlighting Anirudh's music and the authentic Telangana accent.
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Nani makes his entry around 15 minutes into the film, with a solid fight sequence! ????— CineWorldX (@CineWorldX) September 23, 2026
The Telangana accent feels very authentic, though some dialogues are a little hard to catch.
Overall, the first 20 minutes are seriously pumped up! ????#TheParadise
1 hr into the movie peak cinema guys #Paradise— Rustin (@Idontsleeeeep) September 23, 2026
The Natural Star ⭐ #Nani #Anirudh given the best Introduction for Nani????????????????#Anirudh#Paradise pic.twitter.com/itdswSRuzF— Dr. ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@BhuktarA) September 23, 2026
Just now watched the movie #The Paradise @NameisNani anna ????????????????????????what an incredible performance hat's off @11Lohar outstanding performance #SampoorneshBabu ????????????????????@sonalikulkarni what an amazing performance as Sammakka will be remembered @TheRaghav_Juyal ???????????????????????? and…— Varun Raja Vasireddy (@Vasir1Varunraja) September 24, 2026
Several viewers felt the film starts on a promising note but loses steam after the interval. While some found the first half “passable,” the second half was described as “completely flat” and “directionless,” with a few also finding it slow and lacking emotional impact.
The paradise— Madhu ᴺᵀᴿ (@madhuroyal1) September 23, 2026
Average 1st half
Below average 2nd half
Movie starts off strong..but unfortunately, it loses momentum and falls below average in the second half,making it a disappointing finish.
⭐⭐️ https://t.co/rlxDxxg8Fw
#TheParadise had all the ingredients to make an impact, but the execution falls apart badly after the interval. The second half feels directionless, constantly shifting tracks without giving the central story enough weight. The momentum built in the first half completely…— Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) September 23, 2026
#TheParadise - First half was atleast Pasable but the Second half was completely Flat & travels elsewhere throughout the film !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026
Even Anirudh's background in 2nd half didn't work ????
Mother Sentiment was the core of the film, but the mother character has been setup so flaud, so…
Toxic is absolute disaster bro. Paradise is half baked 1st half was ok but the second half got colapsed. But its better than toxic.— lokionelife (@loki1life22) September 24, 2026
#TheParadise A Patience Testing Artificial Mass Film!— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2026
An interesting start and decent interval are about the only portions that work in the first half. The second half is even worse with senseless writing, tedious narration, and barely any emotional connect. There are moments…
Few have raised concerns about The Paradise' writing and execution. One called the editing “choppy” and the scenes “random,” while another criticised the film for its weak screenplay, excessive violence and loud music.
#TheParadise choppy editing and scenes feel random,Nani puts in the effort, but Odela's writing never matches it.few moments work; the rest is painfully clichéd,Enough with this identity drama,Pushpa, Peddi, and now The Paradise. Sukumar's school desperately needs a new lesson. pic.twitter.com/tLe2DIKDRf— DINGU MOVIE REVIEWS (@dingu420) September 23, 2026
#TheParadise is an exhausting watch ~ a weak screenplay from start to finish, drowned in over-the-top violence and ear-splitting music. For a film positioned as a mass entertainer, it even struggles to deliver a genuinely solid high moment.— MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) September 23, 2026
A forgettable outing from Srikanth… https://t.co/lTDufeCsEs
#TheParadise Very Average First half !!— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) September 23, 2026
First 30 Mins, Aaya Sher song & Interval Block are good????
Nani's screen presence and Anirudh's BGM holds the First half????
Apart from that Nothing works in the First half. Too much of Buildup and Violence. Screenplay could have been more…
I mean the movie is bad in my accepts ,— Rire???? (@rishi_reddy04) September 24, 2026
But its sad to see , people washing away hardwork of artists behind it ,trolling and getting satisfed, insane!!
Mainly @NameisNani who kept his everything for paradise !!
Its okay , its just a bad film , you have a longway to go !????
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More About The Paradise
The Paradise is a period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. Nani plays Jadal, the leader of the marginalised Savari community, while Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni play key roles.
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a community as they fight discrimination and struggle for citizenship. The story also touches on identity, resistance and family. The film is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English and Spanish.
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