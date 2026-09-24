The Paradise X Reviews: From 'Peak Cinema' To 'Completely Flat'; Nani's Film Divides Viewers

The Paradise has finally arrived in theatres, with Nani headlining Srikanth Odela's much-awaited period action drama. The film has already sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers weighing in on Nani's performance, the film's mass moments, story and overall execution. Here's a look at the reactions pouring in.

The Paradise X Reviews

X users are praising Nani's introduction, the film's high-energy opening and the performances. Viewers called it “peak cinema” and “seriously pumped up,” while also highlighting Anirudh's music and the authentic Telangana accent.

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Several viewers felt the film starts on a promising note but loses steam after the interval. While some found the first half “passable,” the second half was described as “completely flat” and “directionless,” with a few also finding it slow and lacking emotional impact.

Few have raised concerns about The Paradise' writing and execution. One called the editing “choppy” and the scenes “random,” while another criticised the film for its weak screenplay, excessive violence and loud music.

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More About The Paradise

The Paradise is a period action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas. Nani plays Jadal, the leader of the marginalised Savari community, while Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni play key roles.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a community as they fight discrimination and struggle for citizenship. The story also touches on identity, resistance and family. The film is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, English and Spanish.

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