NSE Share Price Jumps Over 5% Post Muted Listing. Should Investors Buy, Sell Or Hold?

NSE share price rallied over 5% after making a muted Dalal Street debut on Thursday, led by strong buying interest. NSE IPO listing date was today, September 24, and the shares have been listed on BSE.

NSE shares were listed with 0.84% premium at Rs 1,800 apiece on the BSE. The stock rose to a high of Rs 1,878.00 apiece, rising as much as 5.21% from its issue price.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the country's largest bourse – the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) – was open from September 17 to September 21 and had received strong demand from investors across categories. NSE IPO was subscribed 5.71 times, generating bids amounting to Rs 90,287.33 crore as against the issue size of Rs 22,568.94 crore.

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NSE IPO listing today was weaker than the Street estimates, as indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). NSE IPO GMP today ahead of the debut indicated the listing at around 2.2% premium to the issue price.

Should investors buy, sell or hold NSE shares after listing?

Brokerages remain bullish on NSE shares, given the exchange's dominant leadership position, profitability, and relatively fair valuations.

Macquarie initiated coverage on NSE shares with an ‘Outperform' rating and a target price of Rs 1,965 per share, implying an upside potential of around 10% from issue price of Rs 1,785 per share.

Macquarie described NSE as “The Dominator”, citing its leading market share, deep liquidity, technology capabilities and entrenched network effects.

The global brokerage firm views NSE, India's largest stock exchange, as “The Dominator”, due to its leading market share and power.

Macquarie expects NSE to deliver a 12% revenue CAGR between FY26 and FY30, driven by non-transaction revenues and new products. This is expected to partly offset modest market share losses in cash equities and futures and options.

NSE is also expected to maintain resilient margins in the mid-70% range, supported by its scale and operating leverage.

Domestic brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services initiated coverage on NSE with a ‘Buy' rating and September 2027 target price of Rs 2,050, implying a 15% upside potential from its issue price.

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Emkay forecasts NSE to deliver around 13% EPS CAGR over FY27-29E, on the back of strong ~19% CAGR over FY22-26 as regulatory changes drive consolidation in market activities.

PL Capital initiated coverage on NSE shares with ‘Accumulate' rating and a target price of Rs 1,950 apiece.

It expects NSE's EBITDA margin to recover to 76% by FY29 from 71% in FY26, as one-offs get adjusted, in-line with PAT CAGR of 11%.

“NSE's IPO values it at Rs 4.4 lakh crore, with P/E of 32x on FY29E earnings. We believe the valuation largely captures the premium,” said PL Capital.

It expects valuation to sustain at these levels, supported by structural factors such as near-dominance in key segments with high entry barriers, healthy profit growth (11% CAGR over FY26- FY29E) and optionality from new derivative products/ colocation revenue.

What Should Be Investors' Strategy In NSE Shares?

Analysts believe NSE shares' muted listing reflects realistic market expectations rather than aggressive listing-day spikes.

According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd., at a valuation of 40.9x–42.9x FY26 diluted EPS based on its issue price band, NSE stock trades at a notable discount to its primary listed peer, BSE (~54.3x), leaving strategic headroom for long-term re-rating as India's financialization deepens.

To systematically manage downside exposure, short-term and listing-gain investors are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at Rs 1,740 per share (roughly 2.5% below the issue price), which can be trailed upward as the stock consolidates, Nyati said.

For long-term investors, she advises to hold NSE shares through volume-driven volatility to capture the exchange's structural compounding potential.

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Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities advises investors to not rush to sell NSE shares on listing day unless they have bought it only for listing gains.

“If you want to buy NSE for the long term, I would ideally wait for at least a few trading sessions and allow the price to settle,” said Sheth.

For long term investors, he suggests a staggered accumulation strategy. For instance, buying 100 shares at Rs 1,700, 200 shares at Rs 1,600, 300 shares at Rs 1,500 and so on.

“The idea is to deploy progressively more capital as the price falls rather than trying to identify the exact bottom. Don't make your decision based only on the listing price. Let the stock settle, observe its price action, and if you have a long-term view, consider accumulating gradually rather than trying to time the market,” he added.

At 10:50 AM, NSE share price was trading at Rs 1,859.00 apiece, up 3.28% from its listing price, and up 4.15% from its issue price.

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