Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: What We Know So Far | Cast, Plot And Other Details

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has had a strong run in theatres, with Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju winning over audiences with their romantic comedy. As the film continues its successful box office journey, attention is now turning to its OTT release.

Here's everything we know about the film and when and where Bethlehem Kudumba Unit could stream.

What Is The Story About?

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The film follows Ashley, who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and comes across Justin, her former love. The story looks back at how the two met, became close through their shared love of music and eventually fell for each other.

However, their age gap and resistance from their families create a rift between them. When they meet again years later, they must decide whether to give their love another chance.

Cast And Characters

Nivin Pauly plays Justin Davis, also known as 'MP3 King', while Mamitha Baiju portrays Ashley Thankachan. Sangeeth Prathap plays Justin's younger brother Joel, with Roshan Shanavas as Glikson and Shyam Mohan as Hari. The supporting cast includes Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Bindu Panicker and Parvathy Ayyappadas.

Team Behind The Rom-Com

Girish A. D. directed the film and co-wrote it with Kiran Josey. Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran produced it under Bhavana Studios and its associated banners. Ajmal Sabu handled cinematography, Akash Joseph Varghese was the editor and Vishnu Vijay composed the music.

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Release And Box Office

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit was released on August 21, 2026, as an Onam release. Its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions followed on September 4. The film has crossed Rs 325 crore worldwide and has emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, according to Sacnilk.

OTT Release Date And Platform

Big Malayalam hits often take around six to eight weeks or longer to move to OTT. Recent reports suggest October 2, 2026 as a possible streaming date, which would be around six weeks after its theatrical release.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit's post-theatrical streaming rights are with JioHotstar. Howevere, the makers and JioHotstar are yet to announce an official OTT release date for the family drama.

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Watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit The Trailer Here:

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