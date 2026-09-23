SRK's Net Worth Falls, But 'King' Star Remains India's Richest Actor; Amitabh, Salman Follow: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's wealth has come under the spotlight after the latest Hurun India Rich List showed a significant change in his estimated fortune, according to a report. Despite the decline from the previous year, the actor continues to rank as India's wealthiest actor.

Shah Rukh Khan's Estimated Wealth Sees A Fall

The Hurun India Rich List 2026 estimates Shah Rukh Khan's wealth at Rs 10,000 crore. The figure includes his business interests, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.

The List had estimated Khan's wealth at Rs 12,490 crore. This means his estimated wealth is Rs 2,490 crore lower than the figure reported a year earlier.

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Still The Top Actor On The List

Despite the decline, Shah Rukh Khan remains the highest-ranked actor on the 2026 list. Amitabh Bachchan follows with an estimated wealth of Rs 4,000 crore, while Salman Khan is placed at Rs 3,000 crore and Hrithik Roshan at Rs 2,500 crore.

The Hurun report also notes that such estimates can change between editions because the lists take into account different assets, businesses and valuations.

King Is His Next Film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Suhana Khan will share screen space with her father in the film. The cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing the film.

Release Date Clarified

There had been speculation about King's release schedule. During an #AskSRK session on X on September 15, Shah Rukh Khan responded to a fan seeking an update on the film.

The actor indicated that King would arrive as planned and that promotional material would be released before December 24. He also revealed that he suffered an injury while shooting, which resulted in some breaks in the schedule, but added that the work was now almost complete.

King will mark Shah Rukh Khan's first major theatrical release since Dunki in 2023.

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