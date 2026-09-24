Moneyview IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

Moneyview Ltd. IPO opens for subscription today, September 24, 2026, and closes on September 28, 2026. The shares of Moneyview IPO are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on October 1, 2026. Moneyview IPO is a build issue of Rs 1,092 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750.00 crores and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to Rs 341.68 crores.

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Anand Rathi Report

10 Key Things to Know Before You Subscribe to Moneyview IPO

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1. IPO dates

Moneyview Ltd. IPO opens for subscription today, September 24, 2026, and closes on September 28, 2026. The shares of Moneyview IPO are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on October 1, 2026

2. Price band

The fintech company has fixed the price band at Rs 32-34 per share, with a face value of Re 1 per share.

3. IPO size

Moneyview IPO is a build issue of Rs 1,092 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750.00 crores and offer for sale of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to Rs 341.68 crores.

4. Lot size and minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 441 shares. At the upper price band of Rs 34, the minimum investment works out to Rs 14,994.

5. BRLM

The book-running lead managers are Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

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6. Objects of the issue

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue mainly for:

Driving growth in loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements.

Capital infusion into subsidiary WFPL.

General corporate purposes.

7. Financial performance

The company has reported strong growth in recent years:

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,351.2 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,342.4 crore in FY24.

EBITDA increased to Rs 2,106 crore in FY26 from Rs 534.5 crore in FY24.

PAT stood at Rs 242.7 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 171.1 crore in FY24.

FY26 EBITDA margin was 62.8%, while RoE stood at 19.2%.

8. Peer comparison

Other listed peers in the segment include OneEMI Technology Solutions, PB Fintech, One97 Communications (Paytm), Bajaj Finance and SBI Cards.

9. About the company

Moneyview is a consumer-focused, digital-only financial services platform targeting India's middle-income population. The company offers personal loans, credit cards, home loans, insurance, digital gold, fixed deposits, UPI payments and bill payments.

Its growth strategy includes expanding its registered user base, increasing monetisation, deepening partnerships with financial institutions, expanding cross-selling opportunities and investing heavily in AI-led underwriting and customer servicing capabilities.

10. Key risks include

Dependence on user acquisition and monetization, reliance on financial partners, borrower defaults, rising Stage-3 loans, talent retention challenges, cybersecurity threats and the company's ability to sustain rapid growth.

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Valuation

The company is positioned to benefit from increasing digital adoption and the growing penetration of financial services among Middle India customers. Its large registered user base, increasing monetization, data-driven risk assessment, AI capabilities, diversified Financial Partner network and expanding financial product suite provide multiple avenues for growth.

The company is also focused on improving operating leverage through greater use of technology, automation and AI, while strengthening credit quality through behavioural, transactional and alternative data.



At the upper price band, the company is valued at 24.7x FY26 P/E, 1.79x FY26 P/S, 2.33x FY26 P/B and 2.9x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of 5,984.8 crore.

The combination of user growth, increasing product penetration, improving operating efficiency and a capital-light business model provides visibility for continued growth.

Accordingly, Anand Rathi recommends a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating for the issue.

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