Moneyview IPO Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And MUFG Intime India

The share allotment status for the Moneyview IPO is scheduled to be finalised on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Moneyview's initial public offering (IPO) received a strong response from investors, with a total subscription of 98.46 times on Sept. 28, the third and final day of bidding. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 227.54 times for their portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 115.41 times. Retail investors booked their quota 19.57 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 32 and Rs 34 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 1,091.68 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore shares aggregating to Rs 341.68 crore.

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Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

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How To Check Moneyview IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page.

Choose the issue type as "Equity".

Select "Moneyview Ltd." from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Moneyview IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page.

Select "Equity & SME IPO bid details".

Pick the company symbol "MONEYVIEW" from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and application number.

Click "Submit" to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check Moneyview IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

Select "Moneyview Ltd. - IPO" from the company-name dropdown. The company name will appear only after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the "Submit" button to check the details.

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Moneyview IPO GMP Today, Expected Listing Price

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Moneyview IPO stood at Rs 12.75 as of 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 29. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 46.75 per share at a premium of 37.50% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Moneyview IPO Listing Date

The shares of Moneyview are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, Oct. 1.

About Moneyview

Moneyview Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform catering to customers across India. Its technology-led business connects consumers with financial products and services, including personal loans, credit monitoring and money management tools. The company works with banks, NBFCs and other financial institutions to deliver these offerings.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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