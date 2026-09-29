NSE Holidays October 2026: Stock Market To Remain Closed For 11 Days, Including Weekends

Equity market participants can expect fewer trading sessions on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in October 2026. The market will remain closed on two weekdays for designated holidays, while regular weekend closures will account for nine additional non-trading days.

October will bring two weekday holidays to the NSE trading calendar, according to the exchange's official schedule. The market will remain shut on Oct. 2 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, followed by another closure on Oct. 20 for Dussehra.

The Friday holiday on Oct. 2 will give traders and investors a three-day break from market activity, including the weekend. Observed every year on Oct. 2, Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the central figures of India's freedom struggle.

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Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, is a major Hindu festival associated with the triumph of good over evil and is observed on Oct. 20 in 2026.

NSE Holidays October 2026: Full List

Date Day Holiday/Reason October 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti October 3 Saturday Weekend October 4 Sunday Weekend October 10 Saturday Weekend October 11 Sunday Weekend October 17 Saturday Weekend October 18 Sunday Weekend October 20 Tuesday Dussehra October 24 Saturday Weekend October 25 Sunday Weekend October 31 Saturday Weekend

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Stock Market Holidays In 2026

The NSE's 2026 equity holiday calendar lists 16 weekday holidays. Five of these fall between October and December, while November 8 is separately listed as a Sunday trading holiday for Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

The NSE will observe a trading holiday on Nov. 8 for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, with a special Muhurat Trading session to be conducted that day. The exchange has said the timings will be notified separately.

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Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week except Saturdays, Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance. The market timings are as follows:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry period: 9:00 a.m. to 9:10 a.m.

Order matching and trade confirmation: 9:10 a.m. to 9:12 a.m.

Buffer period: 9:12 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

B) Regular trading session

Normal/Limited Physical Market: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Auction Session

Order entry: 3:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Order matching and trade confirmation: 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Transition period: 3:35 p.m. to 3:50 p.m.

D) Closing Session

3:50 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

E) Block Deal Session

Morning window: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

At the same time, the Exchange may close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary.

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