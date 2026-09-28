IPO GMP Today: Moneyview Shows Higher Implied Listing Gain Than A-One Steels; Check Latest GMP

Moneyview IPO is commanding a higher grey market premium (GMP) than A-One Steels IPO, with the former indicating an implied listing premium of around 41.18%. A-One Steels IPO is also trading at a premium in the grey market, with an implied listing gain of 13.83%.

Both IPOs are open for subscription until today, September 28, with investors able to place bids on the final day of the issue.

IPO GMP Compared

IPO Latest GMP Upper Price Band GMP-Implied Listing Price Implied Premium Moneyview Rs 14 Rs 34 Rs 48 41.18% A-One Steels Rs 56 Rs 405 Rs 461 13.83%

Based on the latest grey market premiums, Moneyview IPO has a higher implied percentage listing premium than A-One Steels IPO. Here is a look at the latest GMP, subscription status and key details of both issues.

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Moneyview IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Moneyview IPO stood at Rs 14 as of 8:30 a.m. on September 28. Based on the IPO's upper price band of Rs 34 per share, the GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 48.

This translates into an implied listing premium of 41.18% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

However, GMP is unofficial and can change before the shares are listed. The actual listing price may differ from the GMP-implied price.

Moneyview IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO of Moneyview has been subscribed 6.37 times as of 10:05 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Monday, Sept. 28.

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Moneyview IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure : Moneyview IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,091.68 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore.

: Moneyview IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,091.68 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 22.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.05 crore shares worth Rs 341.68 crore. Key Dates : Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24 and will close on September 28. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while the tentative listing date is October 1.

: Moneyview IPO opened for subscription on September 24 and will close on September 28. The share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while the tentative listing date is October 1. Price Band & Lot Size : The IPO has a price band of Rs 32 to Rs 34 per share. Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of 441 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band.

: The IPO has a price band of Rs 32 to Rs 34 per share. Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of 441 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,994 at the upper end of the price band. Lead Manager & Registrar: Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

A-One Steels IPO GMP Today

The latest available grey market premium (GMP) for A-One Steels IPO was Rs 56, based on the GMP update available as of 8:30 a.m. on September 25. At the upper price band of Rs 405 per share, this indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 461.

The GMP translates into an implied listing premium of 13.83% over the upper end of the IPO price band.

GMP is an unofficial indicator and does not guarantee the actual listing price of A-One Steels shares.

A-One Steels IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

The IPO of A-One Steels has been subscribed 1.63 times as of 10:05 a.m. on the final day of bidding on Monday, Sept. 28.

A-One Steels IPO Details

Issue Size & Structure : A-One Steels IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 405 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and an offer for sale of 12.35 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore.

: A-One Steels IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 405 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 87.65 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore and an offer for sale of 12.35 lakh shares worth Rs 50 crore. Key Dates : A-One Steels IPO opened for subscription on September 24 and will close on September 28. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while the tentative listing date is October 1.

: A-One Steels IPO opened for subscription on September 24 and will close on September 28. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on September 29, while the tentative listing date is October 1. Price Band & Lot Size : A-One Steels IPO has a price band of Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share. The lot size is 37 shares, with the minimum retail investment amounting to Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band.

: A-One Steels IPO has a price band of Rs 385 to Rs 405 per share. The lot size is 37 shares, with the minimum retail investment amounting to Rs 14,985 at the upper end of the price band. Lead Manager & Registrar: PL Capital Markets Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

Moneyview vs A-One Steels IPO GMP: Which Has Higher Implied Listing Premium?

Based on the latest available GMP figures, Moneyview IPO has an implied listing premium of around 41.18%, compared with 13.83% for A-One Steels IPO.

The GMP-implied gain per minimum lot works out to:

Moneyview IPO: Rs 6,174 per lot (Rs 14 GMP × 441 shares)

A-One Steels IPO: Rs 2,072 per lot (Rs 56 GMP × 37 shares)

The GMP figures are unofficial and can change depending on grey market demand and market conditions. The actual listing price can differ significantly from the GMP-implied price.

Investors should also consider factors such as the companies' financial performance, valuations, business prospects, IPO structure and broader market conditions before making investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should read the red herring prospectus and consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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