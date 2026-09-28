Indian Executives Are Gaining Clout In US Corporate Boardrooms

"It has gained momentum because Indians have done well in their professional careers and that has made them more valuable as board members," he said. Focus on the success of Indian men shouldn't overlook the less positive reality for the broader population of Asian men and women, said Norman Chen, CEO of the Asian American Foundation, which advocates for Asian and Pacific Islanders in the US. Other members of the Asian community are under-represented on boards, which some researchers have described as a "bamboo ceiling" for East Asian executives, he said. His group is working on programs to help all Asian directors find more opportunities, he said. The path taken by many Indian business leaders is becoming harder to replicate as the Trump administration tightens immigration restrictions, including on the H-1B visa program widely used by Indian workers in technical and medical fields. The administration has imposed a $100,000 payment requirement on employers seeking to bring certain H-1B workers into the US, a measure facing a court challenge, and has proposed a separate plan with similar fees. Indian-born workers accounted for about 71% of approved H-1B petitions in fiscal 2024, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Most of the top Indian CEOs in the US, including those running giant global companies, came on student visas and later worked with H-1B visas and are now making significant contributions to the American economy, said Sanjeev Joshipura, executive director of Indiaspora, a group that advocates for the Indian community in the US and elsewhere. Student visas are already on the decline, he said. "The rules shouldn't be made in a way that prevents America from continuing to be the primary magnet for the best talent all over the world," he said. To some degree, Indians have an advantage in adapting to US business challenges because the fractured nature of India itself presents a good training ground for leadership traits that work for immigrant leaders in the US, Veeam's Eswaran said. Many Indians grow up accustomed to navigating linguistic and cultural differences within their own country, where crossing a state line can mean encountering a different language and set of social norms, he said. "You learn that the person sitting next to you is often working from a very different set of assumptions and nothing gets done unless you account for it," Eswaran said. "That also fundamentally shapes how you lead, and that makes a difference."