Caught On Camera: Female Performer Falls From Great Height During 'Chang'e Flying To The Moon' Performance

A female performer was injured after falling from a height of over ten metres during a "Chang'e Flying To The Moon" aerial performance at Lingnan Impression Park in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, on Saturday evening. The incident was captured on video and circulated on social media.

The incident occurred during the "Tiannü Sanhua" (Goddess Scattering Flowers) Palace Lantern Show, a special performance staged at the park during the Mid-Autumn holiday, according to Lingnan Impression Park staff cited by Red Star News.

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Videos circulating online show the performer suspended beneath a large illuminated lantern while sitting and performing on a circular aerial ring. During a movement/turn, she suddenly lost her position and fell to the ground. The footage showed staff members rushing towards the performer after the fall.

According to Cover News, the accident took place at around 8:45 pm during the second performance of the evening. A witness identified as Xu told the publication that he went to assist the performer after she fell and called China's emergency services.

The witness told Cover News that the performer appeared to have suffered an injury to her right hip and had difficulty moving her right leg, adding that she was taken to the emergency department of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine.

The Panyu District Emergency Management Bureau subsequently told Red Star News that the performer had suffered a lower-leg fracture and her vital signs were stable. The bureau stated that she was receiving treatment and that there was no danger to her life.

Following the accident, the park cancelled or suspended the affected performance, while reports stated that other programmes continued as scheduled.

The exact cause of the fall has not yet been officially disclosed. A witness speculated to Cover News that the incident could have been related to safety equipment, but that remains an unverified personal assessment rather than an official finding.

The incident was widely shared on social media after visitors posted footage of the fall, prompting concern from netizens about the performer's condition.

Lingnan Impression Park is located in Guangzhou's University City area on Xiaoguwei Island and is listed as a 4A rated tourist attraction. The park had included the "Goddess Scattering Flowers Palace Lantern Show" and other lantern performances among its Mid-Autumn holiday programmes.

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