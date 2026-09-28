Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: PM Modi Pays Tribute, Says He Infused New Vigor Into Freedom Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 119th birth anniversary, calling him an inspiration for every Indian and praising his "courage and valour."

PM Modi posted his homage on X, saying, "We pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. With his indomitable courage and valour, he gave a new impetus to the freedom movement. His willingness to sacrifice everything for the nation's honour is a symbol of the courage and determination of India's youth."

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"Amar Shaheed Bhagat Singh for every Indian, especially the youth of the country, is a source of inspiration. Fearlessness was ingrained in his nature," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also highlighted a historic letter Bhagat Singh wrote to the British government before his hanging, in which he boldly insisted that he and his fellow revolutionaries be recognised as prisoners of war.

He further said, "Before dangling from the gallows for the country, Bhagat Singh ji had also written a letter to the British. He had said that I want you to treat me and my companions like prisoners of war. Therefore, our life should be taken not by hanging, but directly by shooting. This is proof of his indomitable courage."

In the video, PM Narendra Modi said, “Bhagat Singh ji was also very sensitive to people's pain and always stayed ahead in helping. I respectfully pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji.”

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Born on September 28, 1907, in Banga, Bhagat Singh became a leading revolutionary in India's freedom struggle. In April 1929, he and Batukeshwar Dutt bombed Delhi's Central Legislative Assembly to protest colonial laws, intentionally surrendering to amplify their anti-British message.

Convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, he was executed alongside Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23, 1931, aged 23.

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