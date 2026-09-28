Adroit Industries IPO Allotment Status: Check Share Allocation, GMP, Listing Date And What Happens Next

Adroit Industries IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, Sept. 28. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Adroit Industries (India) IPO was subscribed 176.85 times overall on the final day of bidding, Sept. 25.

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Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 195.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 332.25 times. Retail investors booked their quota 99.81 times.

Adroit Industries (India) IPO is a book build issue of Rs 150.71 crore. The issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 98.97 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 132.62 crore and an offer for sale of 13.50 lakh shares worth Rs 18.09 crore.

The final issue price was set at Rs 134 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors is 111 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,874 at the upper end of the price band.

Applicants can check their Adroit Industries (India) IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

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How To Check Adroit Industries (India) IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Next, select “Adroit Industries (India) Limited” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How To Check Adroit Industries (India) IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘ADROITIND' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How To Check Adroit Industries (India) IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Adroit Industries (India) public issue IPO allotment or not:

Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website.

Select any one server out of the three options.

Select “Adroit Industries (India) Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.

Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.

Fill in the captcha details.

Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.

Adroit Industries (India) IPO: What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised

If Shares Are Allotted

After the shares of Adroit Industries (India) are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares of Adroit Industries (India) are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

Adroit Industries (India) IPO GMP Today

The last recorded grey market premium of Adroit Industries (India) was 58 as of 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 28. Based on the upper price band of Rs 134, the stock's estimated listing price stands at Rs 192 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies a potential listing premium of 43.28% over the issue price.

Note: GMP is unofficial, based on speculative unlisted-market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

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Adroit Industries (India) IPO Listing Date

Shares of Adroit Industries (India) IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, Sept. 30.

About Adroit Industries (India) Ltd.

Incorporated in January 1995, Adroit Industries (India) Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of propeller shafts and torque-transmission components used in driveline systems. The company offers a portfolio of over 5,000 SKUs comprising precision-machined torque-transmission components, complete propeller shaft assemblies and forged components.

Its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities cover forging, precision machining, heat treatment, assembly, balancing and testing, enabling end-to-end control over the production process.

The company supplies its products through distributors, Tier-1 driveline component suppliers and directly to OEMs. Its products cater primarily to commercial vehicles, as well as SUVs, defence and emergency services, heavy equipment, off-highway machinery and industrial applications.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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