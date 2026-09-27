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Corporate Actions This Week: SAIL, Indraprastha Gas, Natco Pharma And R Systems International | Full List

Corporate actions for the week include dividend payouts, bonus issues, a rights issue, a spin-off and a resolution plan-related suspension, featuring SAIL, Indraprastha Gas and Natco Pharma.

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Corporate Actions This Week: SAIL, Indraprastha Gas, Natco Pharma And R Systems International | Full List
Steel Authority of India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Photo Source: Freepik
  • Several companies have ex-dates scheduled between Sept 28 and Oct 2, 2026 for corporate actions
  • Aastha Spintex Ltd will go ex-bonus on Sept 28 for a 1:1 bonus issue
  • Steel Authority of India Ltd and Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd will go ex-dividend on Sept 30
Do buyers on the ex-date get the dividend?

Several listed companies, including Steel Authority of India Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., R Systems International Ltd. and Natco Pharma Ltd., are set to trigger key corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates scheduled between Sept. 28 and Oct. 2, 2026.

These include dividend payouts, bonus issues, a rights issue, a spin-off and a resolution plan-related suspension.

ALSO READ: Dividend Stocks This Week: SAIL, IGL, R Systems International & More — Check Full List

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Dividend

Monday, Sept. 28

Aastha Spintex Ltd will turn ex-bonus on Monday, Sept. 28 for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading Ltd will go ex-dividend on Tuesday, Sept. 29 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Steel Authority of India Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share.

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd will go ex-dividend on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 1 for a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 1 for a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

R Systems International Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 1 for an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd will go ex-dividend on Thursday, Oct. 1 for an interim dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Bonus Issue

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems Ltd will turn ex-bonus on Thursday, Oct. 1 for a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Rights Issue

Natco Pharma Ltd will turn ex-rights on Thursday, Oct. 1 for a rights issue of equity shares.

ALSO READ: IPO Mania: 20 Issues To Hit The D-Street In A Single Week — Check Full List

Spin-off

K M Sugar Mills Ltd will turn ex-spin-off on Thursday, Oct. 1 following the spin-off.

Resolution Plan

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd will turn ex-date on Thursday, Oct. 1 in connection with a resolution plan-related suspension.

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