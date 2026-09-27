'Can't Comment On Authenticity': Nestle India Responds After Insects Reportedly Found In Maggi

Nestle India on Sunday responded after questions were raised over the quality of Maggi noodles after a customer in Mumbai allegedly found insects and worms in the product while cooking it. The incident has also raised concerns over food safety, as the packet reportedly carries an expiry date of February 2027.

A customer in Mumbai's Kalyan, reportedly found insects and worms in Maggi while preparing the noodles. According to reports, the customer raised concerns over the product's quality and pointed out that the packet had an expiry date of February 2027.

The incident has sparked concerns over the quality and safety of packaged food products, particularly those consumed widely across the country. The matter comes at a time when the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been taking action against food adulteration and violations of food safety norms.

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The report said there has been a demand for the FDA to take cognisance of the matter and collect samples of the concerned product for laboratory testing.

Responding to the concerns, a Nestle India spokesperson said that the company follows robust quality and food safety management systems across its manufacturing operations.

“We have learnt about this matter through media reports and have not been contacted by the consumer or the authorities as yet. At this stage we cannot comment on the authenticity of the concern raised,” the spokesperson said.

“Every product undergoes extensive checks at multiple stages, from sourcing of raw materials to final production, to ensure that the products meet all applicable quality and safety requirements before reaching consumers,” the company added.

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