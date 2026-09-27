Dividend Stocks This Week: SAIL, IGL, R Systems International & More — Check Full List

In the week starting September 28, several companies, including Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Goenka Business & Finance are scheduled to trade ex-dividend, according to BSE.

As per India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. Investors must take note of the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility for dividends.

Here are stocks trading ex-dividend in the upcoming week —

Stock trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading: The company declared a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Stock trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Steel Authority of India (SAIL): The PSU declared a final dividend of Rs 2.35 per share.

ALSO READ: Got Rs 1 Lakh Dividend Income? When Can TDS Be Refunded And When It Becomes A Tax Bill?

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Saraswati Saree Depot: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Goenka Business & Finance: The firm declared a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): The company declared a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

R Systems International: The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8.

Sainik Finance & Industries Ltd: The firm has declared an interjm dividend of Rs 0.5.

ALSO READ: NTPC Pays Rs 3,393 Crore Final Dividend, Total FY26 Payout Reaches Rs 8,727 Crore

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.