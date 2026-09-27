Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 51: Neem Karoli Baba Biopic Nears 300 Crore

Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh continued its steady run in Week 8. The film saw a 94% jump in collections on its eighth Saturday and moved closer to the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Day 51 Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6.50 crore net in India on Day 51, registering a 94% growth from its previous day's collection of Rs 3.35 crore. With this, its India net collection has reached Rs 298.03 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 352.10 crore, as per Sacnilk estimates.

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The film added Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 37.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 389.85 crore.

Indian Box Office

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 0.40 crore in Week 2. The film then picked up pace, earning Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3 and Rs 61 crore in Week 4.

It saw another major jump in Week 5, collecting Rs 90.25 crore. It continued its strong run in Week 6, earning Rs 80.25 crore during the week.

In Week 7, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 44.80 crore. It opened Week 8 with Rs 3.35 crore on Day 50 and jumped to Rs 6.50 crore on Day 51.

Made on a budget of around INR 2 crore, the spiritual drama was initially released on about 250 screens in India but later expanded to more than 2,000 screens after strong word of mouth.

Worlwide Box Office

Hanuman Ansh has earned more than $3.5 million overseas, with North America contributing $1.8 million, followed by Australia and New Zealand with $606,716, the GCC with $577,870 and the U.K. with $269,837.

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About Hanuman Ansh

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari. Hombale Films, the production house behind K.G.F and Kantara, is handling the film's international distriburion. Hanuman Ansh is planned as the first film in a trilogy.

The story follows young Lakshmi Narayan, who leaves home after his mother's death in search of God. His spiritual journey, devotion to Lord Hanuman and acts of selfless service eventually lead him to become the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 1.08 crore

Week 2: Rs 0.40 crore

Week 3: Rs 10.40 crore

Week 4: Rs 61 crore

Week 5: Rs 90.25 crore

Week 6: Rs 80.25 crore

Week 7: Rs 44.80 crore

Week 8: Rs 9.85 crore so far

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